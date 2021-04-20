DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue guidance for 2021



20-Apr-2021 / 12:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





WashTec raises its revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year due to an improved order intake, also in the key account business. The Company now expects a significant (> 5 %) increase in revenue and EBIT.





Contact:

WashTec AG

Dr. Kerstin Reden

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

