 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue guidance for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.04.2021, 12:33  |  90   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue guidance for 2021

20-Apr-2021 / 12:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WashTec raises its revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year due to an improved order intake, also in the key account business. The Company now expects a significant (> 5 %) increase in revenue and EBIT.


Contact:
WashTec AG
Dr. Kerstin Reden
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 1142
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 55 84-1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186636

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1186636  20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186636&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetWashTec Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue guidance for 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue guidance for 2021 20-Apr-2021 / 12:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Portfolio Company Iconic Funds Receives Approval to Issue and Publicly Offer a ...
DGAP-News: Evotec beschleunigt Zugang zu biologischen Therapeutika mit Bau einer Produktionsanlage in Toulouse
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group signals dynamic revenue development in the first quarter of 2021
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: outstanding Q1 results and increased forecast for 2021
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group mit dynamischer Umsatzentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: ARAMEA: DISCO-Fieber lässt Kurse bei Nachranganleihen tanzen
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec erhöht Umsatzprognose 2021 (deutsch)
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: WashTec AG: WashTec erhöht Umsatzprognose 2021
06.04.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec - Increase in guidance with further order momentum; BUY
01.04.21
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt WASHTEC AG auf 'Buy'
01.04.21
LYNX: WashTec: Das war zu wenig!
31.03.21
DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Solides Ergebnis und verbesserte Finanzlage trotz des pandemie-bedingten Umsatzrückgangs (deutsch)
31.03.21
DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Solides Ergebnis und verbesserte Finanzlage trotz des pandemie-bedingten Umsatzrückgangs
31.03.21
DGAP-News: WashTec AG: Solid earnings and improved financial position despite pandemic-driven decline in revenue