DGAP-Adhoc WashTec AG: WashTec raises revenue guidance for 2021
WashTec raises its revenue guidance for the 2021 financial year due to an improved order intake, also in the key account business. The Company now expects a significant (> 5 %) increase in revenue and EBIT.
