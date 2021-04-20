DGAP-Adhoc HMS Bergbau AG: Exclusive marketing rights secured by acquisiton of 51% in coal mine project in Botswana
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
Publication of Insider Information according to Article 17 MAR as of 20 April 2021
For HMS Bergbau AG, the transaction represents a strategically important deepening of added value along its value chain while at the same time strengthening activities in a safe and stable investment environment on the African continent.
It was agreed not to disclose any further details of the contract.
The Management Board
Contact:
Company contact:
HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0
F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15
Email: info@hms-ag.com
URL: www.hms-ag.com
HMS Investor Relations contact:
GFEI Aktiengesellschaft
Ostergrube 11
30559 Hannover
T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 00
F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19
www.gfei.ag
Email: investors@hms-ag.com
