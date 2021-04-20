 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021: Rheinmetall has strong start to the year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.04.2021, 15:19  |  98   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021: Rheinmetall has strong start to the year

20-Apr-2021 / 15:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Rheinmetall AG!
Long
Basispreis 78,95€
Hebel 10,73
Ask 0,98
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 98,95€
Hebel 10,38
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

Preliminary figures indicate that in the first quarter of 2021 Rheinmetall AG achieved consolidated sales of €1,405 million (Q1 2020: €1,358 million) and a consolidated operating result of €87 million (Q1 2020: €34 million). The operating result did not contain any special effects in the previous year, nor does it contain any in the current fiscal year. At 6.2%, the operating margin is at an exceptionally high level for the first quarter of the year (Q1 2020: 2.5%).

The preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021 show that, for both sales and earnings, Rheinmetall is exceeding not only the previous year's key figures but also current market expectations, which - based on current analyst estimates - have a mean value of €1,371 million for sales and €72 million for the operating result.

The positive performance in the first quarter of 2021 is the result of the recovery on the global automotive markets combined with customer decisions to bring forward ammunition deliveries that were originally expected for the second quarter of 2021. Not only this, but the cost-cutting measures introduced last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are now also taking full effect.

In light of the still relatively high level of uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment and given the situation on the procurement markets, Rheinmetall is sticking to the full-year forecast it published last month. For fiscal 2021 and including the non-core piston business, the forecast envisages operating sales growth of between 7% and 9% (2020 sales: €5,875 million) and an operating margin of between 8% and 9% (2020 operating margin: 7.3%). The Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG will continue to observe market developments over the coming months and adjust the forecast for fiscal 2021 if needed.

Rheinmetall will publish the complete quarterly figures and its quarterly financial report for the first quarter of 2021 on May 6, 2021.

20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4749
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4157
E-mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186722

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1186722  20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186722&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRheinmetall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rheinmetall
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021: Rheinmetall has strong start to the year DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021: Rheinmetall has strong start to the year 20-Apr-2021 / 15:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Portfolio Company Iconic Funds Receives Approval to Issue and Publicly Offer a ...
DGAP-News: Evotec beschleunigt Zugang zu biologischen Therapeutika mit Bau einer Produktionsanlage in Toulouse
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group signals dynamic revenue development in the first quarter of 2021
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: outstanding Q1 results and increased forecast for 2021
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group mit dynamischer Umsatzentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: ARAMEA: DISCO-Fieber lässt Kurse bei Nachranganleihen tanzen
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.04.21
Rheinmetall profitiert von guten Geschäften im ersten Quartal
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Vorläufige Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2021: Rheinmetall mit starkem Jahresauftakt (deutsch)
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Vorläufige Zahlen zum ersten Quartal 2021: Rheinmetall mit starkem Jahresauftakt
14.04.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax weiter im Krebsgang
14.04.21
POLITIK/ROUNDUP: Exportgenehmigungen für deutsche Rüstungsgüter sinken weiter
14.04.21
Exportgenehmigungen für deutsche Rüstungsgüter sinken weiter
13.04.21
UBS belässt RHEINMETALL AG auf 'Buy'
09.04.21
RHEINMETALL IM FOKUS: Neue Konzernstruktur soll Wachstum ankurbeln
08.04.21
NORDLB belässt RHEINMETALL AG auf 'Halten'
04.04.21
Wie man 20.000 Euro investiert und dabei gute Renditen mit niedrigem Risiko verbindet