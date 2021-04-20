DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast secunet Security Networks AG: outstanding Q1 results and increased forecast for 2021 20-Apr-2021 / 16:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

secunet Security Networks AG: outstanding Q1 results and increased forecast for 2021

[Essen, 20 April 2021] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650, "secunet AG") has achieved significantly better results in the first quarter of the current financial year 2021 than expected at the beginning of the financial year. Based on preliminary figures, Group sales revenue increased by 118% or 38.6 million euros year-on-year to 71.2 million euros (Q1 2020: 32.6 million euros). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to 12.2 million euros (Q1 2020: 0.0 million euros). The reason for this was that product sales (merchandise, licences, maintenance and support) with the SINA product family, in particular the SINA Workstation, and the secunet healthcare connector, significantly exceeded the targets.

Demand for secunet products increased beyond expectations in the first three months of 2021. The order book as at 31 March 2021 therefore amounted to 176.9 and was also significantly higher than at the same reporting date in the previous year (115.2 million euros) and at the end of the 2020 financial year (149.5 million euros). Against this backdrop and taking into account the business performance in the first three months, the Management Board of secunet AG is raising its full-year forecast: sales revenues are now expected to be around 330 million euros and EBIT around 59 million euros (2020 financial year: sales revenues 285.6 million euros, EBIT 51.6 million euros). Achieving this forecast will depend to a large extent on continuation of a stable supply situation for intermediate products, in particular the availability of semiconductors. The original forecast (published on 3 November 2020) envisaged sales revenues of around 260 million euros and an EBIT of around 38 million euros.