DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter

STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter

20-Apr-2021 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Puchheim, April 20, 2021


STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter


Puchheim, April 20, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, STEMMER IMAGING continues the positive business trend of the second half of 2020 with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter of the current year.

In addition, STEMMER IMAGING also recorded a further increase in order intake. With EUR 35.6 million, the order intake could overachieve the revenue level, as in the two previous quarters.

Based on the preliminary figures of Q1 2021, Group EBITDA is expected to amount to EUR 3.7 million. This is significantly above EBITDA of the prior year period (Q1 2020: EUR 1.0 million) and also above Q1 2019 normalised EBITDA (EUR 3.1 million).

An above-average gross margin development and the improved cost basis from 2020 were the main reasons for this result. A positive impact resulted from a continued corona related low level of other operating expenses.

STEMMER IMAGING will publish the final figures for the first quarter of 2021 as planned on May 11, 2021.

Contact:

STEMMER IMAGING AG
Arne Dehn
Chief Executive Officer
Gutenbergstr. 9-13
82178 Puchheim
Phone: +49 89 80902-196
ir@stemmer-imaging.com
www.stemmer-imaging.com

ZeitTitel
20.04.21
Stemmer Imaging: Operativer Gewinn steigt im Jahresauftaktquartal
20.04.21
20.04.21
24.03.21
Stemmer Imaging zahlt wieder Dividende - 2021 soll besser werden
24.03.21
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen für das Jahr 2020: Zweites Halbjahr 2020 mit Steigerung im Auftragseingang, Umsatz und Ergebnis - positiver Ausblick für 2 (deutsch)
24.03.21
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING publishes final figures for 2020: second half of 2020 with increase in order intake, revenue and earnings - positive outlook for 2021
24.03.21
DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen für das Jahr 2020: Zweites Halbjahr 2020 mit Steigerung im Auftragseingang, Umsatz und Ergebnis - positiver Ausblick für 2