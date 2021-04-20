DGAP-Adhoc STEMMER IMAGING with strong result (EBITDA) in the first quarter
Puchheim, April 20, 2021
In addition, STEMMER IMAGING also recorded a further increase in order intake. With EUR 35.6 million, the order intake could overachieve the revenue level, as in the two previous quarters.
Based on the preliminary figures of Q1 2021, Group EBITDA is expected to amount to EUR 3.7 million. This is significantly above EBITDA of the prior year period (Q1 2020: EUR 1.0 million) and also above Q1 2019 normalised EBITDA (EUR 3.1 million).
An above-average gross margin development and the improved cost basis from 2020 were the main reasons for this result. A positive impact resulted from a continued corona related low level of other operating expenses.
STEMMER IMAGING will publish the final figures for the first quarter of 2021 as planned on May 11, 2021.
|
