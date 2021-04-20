DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Scout24 AG: Approximately 11.4 million shares have been tendered to Scout24 AG under its public repurchase offer



20-Apr-2021 / 19:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Approximately 11.4 million shares have been tendered to Scout24 AG under its public repurchase offer



Munich, 20 April 2021



According to preliminary determinations, approximately 11.4 million Scout24 shares have been tendered to Scout24 AG under its public repurchase offer. This is equivalent to approximately 81.5% of the entire repurchase offer. For bank processing reasons, the final number of shares repurchased cannot yet be determined. As soon as the Company has a definitive result, it will be announced. This is expected to be the case on 21 April 2021. From today's perspective, the public repurchase offer was therefore successful.



The Management Board



Notifying Person and Investor Relations contact

Ursula Querette

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 89 262 02 4939

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com



Media Relations contact

Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing

Tel.: +49 30 24301 0721

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com



Important Notice

This communication is not directed at or for transmission to, or use by, any person who is a national or resident of any state, country or other jurisdiction, or who is located in any jurisdiction where the transmission, publication, availability or use of this communication would be contrary to applicable law or would require any registration or license within such jurisdiction.

Persons located or resident in the United States or who are acting for the account or benefit of such persons were not eligible to participate in the offer mentioned in this announcement or to exercise the tender rights. Offer documents were not distributed or sent into the United States.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.