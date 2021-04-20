DGAP-Adhoc Scout24 AG: Approximately 11.4 million shares have been tendered to Scout24 AG under its public repurchase offer
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Approximately 11.4 million shares have been tendered to Scout24 AG under its public repurchase offer
Persons located or resident in the United States or who are acting for the account or benefit of such persons were not eligible to participate in the offer mentioned in this announcement or to exercise the tender rights. Offer documents were not distributed or sent into the United States.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction.
