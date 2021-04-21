 
EQS-Adhoc Lalique Group announces 2020 annual results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.04.2021, 07:01   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lalique Group SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Lalique Group announces 2020 annual results

21-Apr-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIA RELEASE

Lalique Group announces 2020 annual results

Zurich, 21 April 2021 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, generated operating revenue of EUR 110.7 million in 2020. The decrease in operating revenue compared to the prior period was reduced to 23% (H1 2020: -30%) and reflects the negative impacts of the corona pandemic on the business - especially on retail activities. EBIT totalled EUR -12.6 million in the reporting year; in addition to the non-cash impairment charge of EUR 4.3 million on Lalique's brand value recognized in the first half of 2020, it includes a litigation provision of EUR 2.4 million related to long-running legal proceedings in France. Excluding unforeseeable events or a renewed escalation of the pandemic, the Group expects to achieve double-digit sales growth in 2021.

A telephone conference for investors, analysts and the media will be held today at 10:00 a.m. CEST.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic had a very adverse impact on Lalique Group's business across all segments and its main markets. After the first global lockdowns in spring 2020, sales trends improved temporarily. However, further lockdowns towards the end of the year led to another partial weakening of sales. After experiencing a 30% decrease in sales in the first half of 2020, Lalique Group closed the full year 2020 with operating revenue of EUR 110.7 million, corresponding to a reduction of 23%. In local currencies, the decline in sales was 24%.

The protective measures introduced to combat the pandemic and the subsequent temporary closure of shops in most international markets impacted primarily on the retail business during the year, while the wholesale business was less severely affected. The Group's gastronomy operations had to remain closed for more than four months in total. Lalique Group recorded an increase in online sales; in the perfume business, the online component of total sales doubled to around 8% overall, while online sales of Lalique crystal increased to 8% of retail sales.

