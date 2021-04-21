 
EQS-Adhoc Phoenix Mecano financial year 2020: Sales and cash flow maintained - Double-digit sales growth in Mechanical Components - Result impacted by one-off items - Upturn in incoming orders at end of year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.04.2021, 07:00  |  107   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Phoenix Mecano AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Phoenix Mecano financial year 2020: Sales and cash flow maintained - Double-digit sales growth in Mechanical Components - Result impacted by one-off items - Upturn in incoming orders at end of year

21-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release on financial year 2020 and Q1 2021

Q1 2021: Double-digit growth in sales and incoming orders - Disproportionate increase in operating result - Challenges in logistics chains and rising raw material prices

Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 21 April 2021. The Phoenix Mecano Group's consolidated gross sales increased by 1.1% in 2020, from EUR 680.0 million to EUR 687.4 million. In organic, local-currency terms, they were up by 0.6%. While the COVID-19 crisis hit sales in the Enclosures and ELCOM/EMS divisions, the Mechanical Components division achieved double-digit sales growth.

Operating result

The operating cash flow decreased slightly by 1.3% to EUR 48.2 million, compared with EUR 48.8 million the previous year. The operating result fell by 3.9% from EUR 23.4 million to EUR 22.4 million. This includes one-off expenses of EUR 8.0 million net from the 2019 performance enhancement programme, which was expanded in 2020, and the introduction of an employee participation plan, as well as preparations for the planned partial listing in Shanghai. Adjusted for these one-off items in 2020 and one-off expenses of EUR 16.2 million from the previous year, the operating result fell by 23.1% from EUR 39.5 million to EUR 30.4 million and the operating cash flow by 13.5% from EUR 62.1 million to EUR 53.7 million.

Result of the period

One-off items also had a negative impact on the financial result and the tax rate. Consequently, the result of the period declined by 36.2% from EUR 13.9 million to EUR 8.9 million. The net margin was 1.3%, down from 2.0% the previous year.

