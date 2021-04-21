 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Logwin AG: Logwin with significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.04.2021, 17:44  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Logwin AG: Logwin with significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first quarter

21-Apr-2021 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (market abuse regulation)

Logwin with significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first quarter

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Revenues of the Logwin Group increased by 34.4 % to EUR 363.9 million in the first three months of 2021 (2020: EUR 270.8 million). The business segment Air + Ocean generated sales of EUR 288.5 million, significantly higher than the previous year by EUR 108.0 million (2020: EUR 180.5 million), due to high freight rates in ocean freight and air freight and due to recovering volumes compared to the first quarter of 2020. However the Solutions business segment's revenue of EUR 75.5m was significantly below the previous year's figure of EUR 90.4 million, mainly due to the impact of the Corona pandemic on network activities for the retail sector and planned declines in contract logistics. In total the Logwin Group achieved an operating result (EBITA) of EUR 16.4 million in the first three months of 2021 (2020: EUR 9.4 million), exceeding the previous year's result by EUR 7.0 million. The Logwin Group's net profit for the period amounted to EUR 12.5 million in the first three months of 2021 (2020: EUR 6.1 million).

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group's system of key figures and are described and defined in the section "Financial Performance Management" of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2020 in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2020, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com
Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com

21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1187337

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1187337  21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187337&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetLogwin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Logwin AG: Logwin with significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first quarter DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Logwin AG: Logwin with significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first quarter 21-Apr-2021 / 17:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020
DGAP-News: Die HAEMATO AG konnte gemäß vorläufigem IFRS-Abschluss für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ihren Umsatz ...
DGAP-News: ALBIS Leasing AG gibt Ergebnis für 2020 bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva Q1 2021 Zwischenbericht zum Geschäftsverlauf
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar startet weitreichende Kooperation mit Dachbegrünungs-Systemhersteller ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. platziert erfolgreich eine 6-jährige Anleihe in Höhe von EUR 500 Mio. im Rahmen ...
Megawatt veranlasst geophysikalische Messung in British Columbia (Kanada)
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG veröffentlicht positive Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Carragelose gegen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender Hermann J. Merkens kehrt nicht zurück, Nachfolgesuche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung im ersten Quartal (deutsch)
17:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin mit deutlicher Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung im ersten Quartal
08.04.21
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Bundeszentralamt stellt Einlagenrückgewähr für Ausschüttungen 2018 und 2019 an deutsche Anleger fest. Verfahren in Luxemburg noch offen. (deutsch)
08.04.21
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Bundeszentralamt stellt Einlagenrückgewähr für Ausschüttungen 2018 und 2019 an deutsche Anleger fest. Verfahren in Luxemburg noch offen.
08.04.21
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2018 and 2019 distributions to German investors. Proceedings in Luxembourg still open.