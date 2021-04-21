DGAP-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Disposal

HENSOLDT AG: Potential sale of shares in HENSOLDT AG by Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. of presumably up to 25.1%



21-Apr-2021 / 17:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Taufkirchen, April 21, 2021 - In response to media reports published today in this regard, HENSOLDT AG confirms that Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l., a company indirectly owned by funds advised by KKR, is, to the Company's knowledge, in advanced discussions with interested parties regarding the acquisition of an interest of presumably up to 25.1% in HENSOLDT AG. To the Company's knowledge, these interested parties include Indra, Leonardo, Saab and Thales, with whom the Company has also held discussions regarding their strategic intentions, among other things.



Contact:

Joachim Schranzhofer

Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

E-Mail:



Language: English Company: HENSOLDT AG Willy-Messerschmitt-Strasse 3 82024 Taufkirchen Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 51518 1823 Fax: +49 (0)7131 4171360 E-mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net ISIN: DE000HAG0005 WKN: HAG000 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

