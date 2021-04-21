 
HENSOLDT AG: Potential sale of shares in HENSOLDT AG by Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. of presumably up to 25.1%

HENSOLDT AG: Potential sale of shares in HENSOLDT AG by Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. of presumably up to 25.1%

Taufkirchen, April 21, 2021 - In response to media reports published today in this regard, HENSOLDT AG confirms that Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l., a company indirectly owned by funds advised by KKR, is, to the Company's knowledge, in advanced discussions with interested parties regarding the acquisition of an interest of presumably up to 25.1% in HENSOLDT AG. To the Company's knowledge, these interested parties include Indra, Leonardo, Saab and Thales, with whom the Company has also held discussions regarding their strategic intentions, among other things.

Contact:
Joachim Schranzhofer
Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net

 
Language:  English
Company:  HENSOLDT AG
   Willy-Messerschmitt-Strasse 3
   82024 Taufkirchen
   Germany
Phone:  +49 (0)89 51518 1823
Fax:  +49 (0)7311 4171360
E-mail:  joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
ISIN:  DE000HAG0005
WKN:  HAG000
Listed:  Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

