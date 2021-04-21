DGAP-Adhoc HENSOLDT AG: Potential sale of shares in HENSOLDT AG by Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. of presumably up to 25.1%
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Taufkirchen, April 21, 2021 - In response to media reports published today in this regard, HENSOLDT AG confirms that Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l., a company indirectly owned by funds advised by KKR, is, to the Company's knowledge, in advanced discussions with interested parties regarding the acquisition of an interest of presumably up to 25.1% in HENSOLDT AG. To the Company's knowledge, these interested parties include Indra, Leonardo, Saab and Thales, with whom the Company has also held discussions regarding their strategic intentions, among other things.
Contact:
Joachim Schranzhofer
Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 515 18 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@hensoldt.net
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
|WKN:
|HAG000
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1187339
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1187339 21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
