 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc KROMI raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.04.2021, 18:34  |  71   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Forecast
KROMI raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021

21-Apr-2021 / 18:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KROMI raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021

Hamburg, 21 April 2021 - KROMI Logistik AG ("KROMI" or "Company") is raising its revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021.

Following a better-than-expected first half of the year, KROMI continued its positive performance in the third quarter of the fiscal year, which has been challenging due to the Corona pandemic. As a result, KROMI has adjusted its forecast for the fiscal year 2020/2021 ending 30 June 2021.

Based on current information, the Company expects revenues to increase by 8-10% compared to the previous fiscal year (previous year: EUR 69.4 million). This development is expected to lead to an improved operating result in the mid six-digit EUR range. This outlook is subject to the continuing uncertainties with regard to the Corona pandemic.

Previously, KROMI forecasted revenues at the previous year's level and a balanced operating result.


Company profile:

KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist for optimizing tool availability and tool use, in particular for technically demanding cutting tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to the manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, lean logistics processes and tool trading to create convincing overall solutions. By means of networked automatic tool dispensers in the customer's production area with simultaneous digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimum use and availability of the necessary operating resources at the right time and in the right place. The aim of KROMI's activities is to always offer machining companies the highest customer benefits. For this purpose, the processes on the customer side are continuously analyzed in detail, opportunities and potential for improvement are identified and thus the tool supply with all the necessary services is optimally integrated. KROMI currently has facilities in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. In addition, KROMI is also active in seven other European countries. On the Internet at: www.kromi.de


Contact:
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611-205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de

21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040/537151-0
Fax: 040/537151-99
E-mail: info@kromi.de
Internet: www.kromi.de
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5
WKN: A0KFUJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1187348

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1187348  21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187348&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetKROMI Logistik Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc KROMI raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Forecast KROMI raises revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021 21-Apr-2021 / 18:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2020
DGAP-News: Die HAEMATO AG konnte gemäß vorläufigem IFRS-Abschluss für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ihren Umsatz ...
DGAP-News: ALBIS Leasing AG gibt Ergebnis für 2020 bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Evolva Q1 2021 Zwischenbericht zum Geschäftsverlauf
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar startet weitreichende Kooperation mit Dachbegrünungs-Systemhersteller ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. platziert erfolgreich eine 6-jährige Anleihe in Höhe von EUR 500 Mio. im Rahmen ...
Megawatt veranlasst geophysikalische Messung in British Columbia (Kanada)
DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG veröffentlicht positive Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Carragelose gegen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender Hermann J. Merkens kehrt nicht zurück, Nachfolgesuche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: KROMI hebt Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 an (deutsch)
18:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: KROMI hebt Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartung für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 an