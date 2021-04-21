 
DGAP-Adhoc Fyber N.V.: upgrades FY2021 guidance based on above-budget preliminary financials for Q1 2021

Fyber N.V.: upgrades FY2021 guidance based on above-budget preliminary financials for Q1 2021

21-Apr-2021 / 19:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 21 April 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing preliminary financials for the first three months of 2021, confirming the preliminary financials for January and February 2021 provided in an ad hoc notification on 17 March 2021, and an upgraded guidance for the full year 2021.

In Q1 2021, the Company generated revenue in excess of €85 million (a plus of 179% compared to the same time last year), net revenue* of €17 million (a plus of almost 90% year-over-year) and an adjusted EBITDA* of more than €7 million (Q1 2020: €-0.8 million). These preliminary revenue results are based on preliminary and unaudited financials and are about 50% above the initial planning for the year 2021.

The Company therefore increases its guidance for the full year 2021, now expecting a revenue between €300 million and €350 million, with a net revenue between €60 million and €70 million, at an adjusted EBITDA between €15 million and €20 million (previous guidance: revenue between €275 million and €300 million, net revenue between €55 million and €60 million, adjusted EBITDA of €10 million).

The impact on the Company's business of new privacy regulations by Apple to be released on the new operating system iOS14 is uncertain as of today. Further details will be provided with the release of the Annual Report 2020.

*Adjusted EBITDA and net revenue are defined on page 15 and 16 of the Q3 2020 Results Statement available on the Company's website at https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations.

Notifying person
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555

 

21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930609855555
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1187386

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1187386  21-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

