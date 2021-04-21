 
SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

MEDIA RELEASE

21 April 2021
SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG")

SIG Annual General Meeting approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

At today's Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of SIG voted in favour of all the Board of Directors' proposals by a large majority.

235'675'741 votes or about 69.83 percent of the share capital were represented at SIG's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). In accordance with the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus of the Swiss Federal Council, the meeting took place without the physical presence of shareholders. However, shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights by providing instructions to the independent proxy. Shareholders also had the opportunity to submit questions in advance and to follow the event by webcast or telephone.

The AGM approved all proposals including a cash dividend of CHF 0.42 per registered share, to be paid out of capital contribution reserves. The payment of the dividend is scheduled for 28 April 2021.

The AGM also approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2022 AGM and of the Group Executive Board for the financial year 2022 and, in a non-binding advisory vote, the Compensation Report 2020.

The AGM further re-elected all members of the Board of Directors and of the Compensation Committee, elected Martine Snels and Abdallah al Obeikan as new members of the Board of Directors and confirmed Andreas Umbach as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

Investor contact:

Jennifer Gough +41 52 543 1229
Director Investor Relations
SIG Combibloc Group AG
Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland
jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Media contact:

Lemongrass Communications
Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238
andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency


About SIG
SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2020, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated €1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.


