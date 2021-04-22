BBAUWERK GROUP: Good results due to efficiency- and cost-measures

BAUWERK GROUP: Good results due to efficiency and cost measures

Currency-adjusted turnover of the Bauwerk Group in the 2020 financial year was 3.5% below the previous year. The decline in volumes, which was mainly due to the pandemic, amounted to 6.3%. Nevertheless, the Bauwerk Group achieved encouraging increases in operating results thanks to further progress in material efficiency and productivity as well as the rapidly introduced cost adjustments made necessary by the Covid-19 pandemic. The EBITDA margin was expanded by 140 basis points to 11.9% and the EBIT margin to 7.4% (previous year 6.3%). Net income decreased to CHF 11.8 million (previous year CHF 12.9 million) due to negative exchange rate effects in the financial result as well as higher tax expenses, whereas the previous year's figure had benefited from one-off tax effects.

St. Margrethen, 22 April 2021 - Consolidated net turnover of the Bauwerk Group in the year under review amounted to CHF 261.4 million, 7.1% below the previous year (CHF 281.4 million). Adjusted for significant negative currency differences when applying the previous year's exchange rates, the decline in turnover was 3.5%. Thanks to the measures initiated in previous years to increase site efficiencies, short-time lower material costs and the effects of pandemic-related cost-cutting measures and adjustments, the Group succeeded in achieving encouraging improvements in operating margins in a reporting year dominated for much of it by the Covid-19 pandemic. The currency adjusted operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 32.9 million, corresponding to a margin of 12.6% (previous year: 10.9%).

New Group name

The Bauwerk Group sells its products under the two well-known brands Bauwerk and Boen. Market development is geared to the respective sales channels and geographic markets. As already announced with the half-year results, the Group was renamed BAUWERK GROUP as of 1 September 2020. The proven market presence of the two brands Bauwerk and Boen remains unchanged.

Consistently implemented efficiency measures pay off

Following a mixed situation in the first half of the year, in which some of our markets were in complete lockdown at times while construction activity remained possible in others, the trend stabilized in the second half of the year. Overall, the volume sold in the 2020 financial year declined by 6% (after a fall of -10% at the half-year mark) to around 8.2 million square meters. Thanks to the efficiency measures already implemented at the plants in previous years and the easing of the situation on the materials procurement market, the Group succeeded in improving its gross margin (after materials usage) by 80 basis points despite the decline in volumes and turnover. Operating costs also benefitted from savings measures implemented immediately at the beginning of the pandemic, together with lower expenses for travel and marketing (fewer trade shows and exhibitions). Short-time compensation and similar governmental contributions totaling approximately CHF 2 million further helped to compensate for the negative operational impact of the pandemic. As a result of these positive operating effects, the operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of CHF 31.2 million was 5.3% above the previous year (CHF 29.6 million). The resulting EBITDA margin was 11.9% (10.5% in the previous year; plus 140 basis points).

Adjusted for negative currency effects, EBITDA amounted to CHF 32.9 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.6% (previous year 10.9%). The operating result after depreciation and amortization (EBIT) amounted to CHF 19.5 million or 7.4% of net sales, compared to CHF 17.6 million or an EBIT margin of 6.3% in the previous year (plus 110 basis points). Adjusted for the aforementioned currency effects, EBIT was CHF 20.8 million or 7.7% of net sales (previous year 6.6%). Net income of CHF 11.8 million was 8.8% below the previous year (CHF 12.9 million), mainly because of a higher negative financial result due to negative exchange rate effects and a tax burden of close to CHF 2 million, whereas in the previous year one-off tax effects had been positive.

Declining market developments

In terms of regional distribution, sales in the important DACH region declined slightly overall, while sales in Scandinavia fell by 16%. In the export markets outside Europe, especially Asia and the USA, which contributed around 5% to Group turnover, sales also declined by 23% in the first quarter, not least due to construction site stops in China.

Cash Flow and financing

In the year under review, the Bauwerk Group achieved a considerable increase in free operating cash flow (cash flow from operating and investing activities) to CHF 38.4 million (previous year CHF 18.1 million). In addition to the positive result, lower investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets also contributed to this. On the one hand, the investment programs in the production infrastructure were already completed in 2019, on the other hand, capex investments were deliberately stopped in 2020 due to liquidity considerations. In addition, inventories were lower by CHF 15 million as of the reporting date and accounts receivables were also reduced compared to the end of 2019.

After repayment of net liabilities, including the subordinated shareholder loan, by a total of CHF 17.5 million, cash and cash equivalents increased by CHF 20.7 million to CHF 34.5 million (previous year CHF 13.8 million). The equity ratio including the subordinated shareholder loan improved to 46.0% as of the balance sheet date (previous year 45.0%). Thus, the balance sheet and financial ratios of the Bauwerk Group as of 31 December 2020 remain solid.

Outlook

As the economic developments are currently difficult to predict, not least in connection with the global corona pandemic, the Bauwerk Group is presently refraining from providing an outlook for the current year. However, thanks to its comprehensive product portfolio, its good market position and the efficiency measures introduced and already implemented in production, the Group believes it is in a good position to maintain turnover and profitability in the event of a normalization of the situation.

Consolidated Income Statement in 1000 CHF 2020 2019 Change in % Net turnover 261'419 281'383 -3.6 Material and goods -120'637 -132'066 Personnel costs -61'224 -64'063 Other operating costs -49'402 -55'682 Other revenues 3'085 1'706 Other expenditures (incl. restructurings) -2'075 -1'689 Operating results before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 31'166 29'589 3.3 EBITDA in % of net turnover 11.9% 10.5% Depreciation -11'691 -11'961 Operating result (EBIT) 19'475 17'628 3.9 EBIT in % of net turnover 7.4% 6.3% Financial results -5'776 -4'259 Extraordinary / non-recurring expenses 0 -752 Result before taxes (EBT) 13'699 12'617 40.2 EBT in % of net turnover 5.2% 4.5% Taxes -1'922 296 Net income 11'777 12'913 32.9 Net income in % of net turnover 4.5% 4.6%

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in 1000 CHF 31 Dec 2020 in % 31 Dec 2019 in % Change in % Assets Cash and cash equivalents 34'486 13'784 Other current assets 105'282 123'158 Current assets 139'768 56.9 136'942 54.7 2'826 2.1 Financial assets 2'073 2'273 Tangible fixed and intangible assets 103'766 111'049 Non-current assets 105'839 43.1 113'322 45.3 -7'483 -6.6 Total assets 245'607 100.0 250'264 100.0 -4'657 -1.9 Equity and liabilities Financial liabilities 91'965 97'757 Other current liabilities 30'142 28'434 Other non-current liabilities 10'514 11'519 Total liabilities 132'621 54.0 137'710 55.0 -5'089 -3.7 Shareholder loan 18'400 7.5 30'000 12.0 -11'600 -38.7 Share capital 76'394 76'394 Capital reserves 14'062 14'062 Retained earnings (incl. currency translation differences) 4'130 -7'902 Total equity 94'586 38.5 82'554 33.0 12'032 14.6 Total equity and liabilities 245'607 100.0 250'264 100.0 -4'657 -1.9

Contact

Peter Schmitter, CFO Bauwerk Group

Email: peter.schmitter@bauwerk-group.com, phone: +41 71 747 72 94



About Bauwerk Group

Bauwerk Group is Europe's leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of parquet flooring in the premium segment as well as the second-largest market participant in wood flooring. With sold volumes of over 8.2 million square meters annually, the Group offers a complementary portfolio of two- and three-layer parquets as well as wooden sports flooring under the two brands Bauwerk and Boen. Administrative headquarters of the Group are located in St. Margrethen, Switzerland. The production locations are currently concentrated in St. Margrethen and Kietaviškės, Lithuania and Durdevac/Croatia. During the financial year 2020, the Bauwerk Group generated a net turnover of CHF 261 million and employed around 1,600 people.

Legal Information

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of Bauwerk Group. Bauwerk Group is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of Bauwerk Group or the market in the securities of Bauwerk Group.

THIS INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ADVICE ON INVESTMENT NOR A RECOMMENDATION OR INVITATION FOR PURCHASING, HOLDING OR SELLING ANY SECURITIES AND IT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PERSONS SUBJECT TO LEGISLATION THAT PROHIBITS ITS DISTRIBUTION OR MAKES ITS DISTRIBUTION CONTINGENT UPON AN APPROVAL AND IT IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN COUNTRIES WHERE THE PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY BE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. IN PARTICULAR, THIS INFORMATION IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO U.S. PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY NON-COMPLIANCE WITH SUCH RESTRICTIONS MAY RESULT IN AN INFRINGEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS. SECURITIES OF BAUWERK GROUP AG ("COMPANIES") ARE NOT BEING PUBLICLY OFFERED OUTSIDE OF SWITZERLAND. IN PARTICULAR, THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OF U.S. PERSONS EXCEPT IN AN "OFFSHORE TRANSACTION" IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS ACCORDING TO ART. 652A OR ART. 1156 OF THE SWISS CODE OF OBLIGATIONS OR ART. 27 ET SEQ. OF THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE LISTING RULES.

This document is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.

Language: English Company: Bauwerk Group AG Neudorfstrasse 49 9430 St. Margrethen Switzerland Phone: +41 71 7477474 Fax: +41 71 7477423 E-mail: info@bauwerk-group.com Internet: www.bauwerk-group.com ISIN: CH0410370016 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1183065

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1183065 22-Apr-2021 CET/CEST