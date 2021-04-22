DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting 22-Apr-2021 / 09:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

22 April 2021

2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Dexus provides the presentation and Chair address for the Dexus Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which is being held today at Dexus Place, Level 5, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney commencing at 3.30pm (AEDT).

The meeting will be webcast and can be viewed at www.dexus.com



The full ASX release including the presentation is available at www.dexus.com.



Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors

David Yates

Executive General Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1424

+61 418 861 047

david.yates@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com

