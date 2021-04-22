 
DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

22-Apr-2021 / 09:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

22 April 2021

2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Dexus provides the presentation and Chair address for the Dexus Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) which is being held today at Dexus Place, Level 5, 1 Margaret Street, Sydney commencing at 3.30pm (AEDT).

The meeting will be webcast and can be viewed at www.dexus.com

The full ASX release including the presentation is available at www.dexus.com.

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited.

For further information please contact:

Investors
David Yates
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1424
+61 418 861 047
david.yates@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

