 
checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED NOTES

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.04.2021, 13:15  |  117   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
22.04.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY
PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE
"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

ATRIUM ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED
NOTES (the "Offer")

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 22 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
(VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its
subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces its
intention to issue green notes for an aggregate expected amount of EUR
300,000,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be subordinated to certain other debt
obligations and will have a fixed to reset non-call rate of 5.5 years. The Notes
will be offered to European and international investors through a book building
process. Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list of
the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock
Exchange's regulated market.

The net proceeds of the bond offering will be allocated to finance or refinance
Eligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent as defined in
Atrium's Green Financing Framework.

The Company has mandated Goldman Sachs International and HSBC as global
coordinators and Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,
ING and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint bookrunners for the Notes.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey, Andrew Davis
atrium@fticonsulting.com

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
Seite 1 von 3
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED NOTES - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
woom digitalisiert Lieferketten-Management für schnellere Verfügbarkeit der ...
Preisentwicklung am Bau: /Deutliche Preissteigerungen bei Baumaterialien zum Jahresbeginn 2021
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020 der Lenzing Gruppe veröffentlicht
BISON überschreitet 2 Milliarden Euro Handelsvolumen im Jahr 2021
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED ...
Bis zum Jahr 2030 wird L'Oréal Paris den CO2-Fußabdruck der Marke um 50 % ...
Im Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler verpestet Wohnmobil mit Euro-6b-Motor die Umwelt / Grenzwert um ...
Kfz-Versicherung: Gleiche Stadt, andere PLZ - bis zu 19 Prozent Beitragsunterschied (FOTO)
Karliczek: "Made in Germany" muss auch in Zukunft für gute, zukunftsfeste Arbeitsplätze ...
creditshelf und Sparkasse Bremen vereinbaren Kooperation
Titel
CSR-Richtlinie: Heute beginnt eine neue Ära in der Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
VW sitzt SAP im Nacken, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel zu Börsenwerten
Immobilieneigentümer: Übergangsregelung zum Energieausweis bis 30. April 2021 nutzen / Verbrauchsausweise werden ...
EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Vorläufige Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahrs 2020/21
Grüner Wasserstoff aus Windenergie: Windgas-Elektrolyseur in Haurup nimmt die Produktion auf (FOTO)
Deutscher Feststoff-Akku mit hervorragender Umweltbilanz löst grundsätzliches Problem ...
Lidl präsentiert sommerliche "Grüner Knopf"-zertifizierte Kollektion mit ...
woom digitalisiert Lieferketten-Management für schnellere Verfügbarkeit der ...
SCHUFA verstärkt das Vorstands-Team
Titel
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Digitale Schnelltestlösung mit App für Unternehmen / Organisation, Dokumentation und ...
Energiedienstleister Schuster & Sohn bringt HEION CLEAN DIESEL auf die Straße (VIDEO)
"Vorsätzliche, sittenwidrige Schädigung": Bitteres Urteil für Daimler in Stuttgart (Az: 7 O 224/20)
Kraftstoffpreise sinken deutlich / Erstmals Preisrückgang bei Benzin nach 15 Wochen Anstieg / ...
Luxus Dividende, Kommentar von Sebastian Schmid zur Daimler
Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
CSR-Richtlinie: Heute beginnt eine neue Ära in der Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Novomatic AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format) - ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:53 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
06.04.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
06.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
06.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
01.04.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
01.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
01.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
31.03.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)