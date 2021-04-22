EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED NOTES Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 22.04.2021, 13:15 | 117 | 0 | 0 22.04.2021, 13:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Company Information

22.04.2021



St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY

PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND

POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE

"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY

OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.



Atrium European Real Estate Limited



ATRIUM ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED

NOTES (the "Offer")



Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 22 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited

(VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its

subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of

shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces its

intention to issue green notes for an aggregate expected amount of EUR

300,000,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be subordinated to certain other debt

obligations and will have a fixed to reset non-call rate of 5.5 years. The Notes

will be offered to European and international investors through a book building

process. Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list of

the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock

Exchange's regulated market.



The net proceeds of the bond offering will be allocated to finance or refinance

Eligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent as defined in

Atrium's Green Financing Framework.



The Company has mandated Goldman Sachs International and HSBC as global

coordinators and Citigroup,

ING and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint bookrunners for the Notes.



For further information:



FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey, Andrew Davis

atrium@fticonsulting.com



The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and

domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as

a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange

and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice

should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3 Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Company Information22.04.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANYPERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES ANDPOSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANYOTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.Atrium European Real Estate LimitedATRIUM ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATEDNOTES (the "Offer")Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 22 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited(VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with itssubsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces itsintention to issue green notes for an aggregate expected amount of EUR300,000,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be subordinated to certain other debtobligations and will have a fixed to reset non-call rate of 5.5 years. The Noteswill be offered to European and international investors through a book buildingprocess. Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list ofthe Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg StockExchange's regulated market.The net proceeds of the bond offering will be allocated to finance or refinanceEligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent as defined inAtrium's Green Financing Framework.The Company has mandated Goldman Sachs International and HSBC as globalcoordinators and Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,ING and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint bookrunners for the Notes.For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey, Andrew Davisatrium@fticonsulting.comThe Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated anddomiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission asa certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchangeand the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional adviceshould be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Atrium European Real Estate Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer