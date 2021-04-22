EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED NOTES
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR)
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
22.04.2021
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY
PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE
"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
Atrium European Real Estate Limited
ATRIUM ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED
NOTES (the "Offer")
Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 22 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
(VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its
subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces its
intention to issue green notes for an aggregate expected amount of EUR
300,000,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be subordinated to certain other debt
obligations and will have a fixed to reset non-call rate of 5.5 years. The Notes
will be offered to European and international investors through a book building
process. Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list of
the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock
Exchange's regulated market.
The net proceeds of the bond offering will be allocated to finance or refinance
Eligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent as defined in
Atrium's Green Financing Framework.
The Company has mandated Goldman Sachs International and HSBC as global
coordinators and Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,
ING and Raiffeisen Bank International as joint bookrunners for the Notes.
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland, Claire Turvey, Andrew Davis
atrium@fticonsulting.com
The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
