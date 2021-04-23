 
DGAP-Adhoc BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

23-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release, April 23, 2021

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2021, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2021.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended March 31, 2021 amounted to CHF 221 mn (loss of CHF 758 mn in the same period 2020). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The interim report as at March 31, 2021 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q121 or www.bbbiotech.com.


For further information:
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland
Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe.
BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 1187763

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1187763  23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Erfolgreiche Impfkampagnen öffnen Weg aus der Coronakrise - Neubewertung des Sektors für Investitionen genutzt (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Erfolgreiche Impfkampagnen öffnen Weg aus der Coronakrise - Neubewertung des Sektors für Investitionen genutzt
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Successful vaccination campaigns point the way out of the corona crisis - sector re-valuation used for portfolio investments
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht
18.04.21
Aktien für passives Einkommen: Diese Aktien sind Dauerläufer!
13.04.21
Negativzinsen? Diese Aktien könnten ideal sein, um sich zu schützen
29.03.21
Perfekt für Ruhestand & Rente? 3 Aktien, über die du nachdenken solltest!
28.03.21
BB Biotech: Hohe Renditen, attraktive Dividende, aber überbewertet?