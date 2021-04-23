 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
23-Apr-2021 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

PWO reports encouraging first quarter of 2021 and raises full-year guidance

- Continued positive development of our international locations

- Forecast raised for revenue and EBIT before currency effects

Oberkirch, April 23, 2021 - PWO's preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021 have exceeded our expectations. The locations in Mexico and China, in particular, were able to achieve a significant increase in revenue and EBIT before currency effects.

The Czech location also contributed to the Group's positive development with higher revenue. Despite expenses for the location's expansion, EBIT before currency effects remained at a high level. At the German and Canadian locations, revenue and EBIT before currency effects were lower in the first quarter compared to the previous year. In Germany, we are vigorously continuing our measures for adjustments at this production location. In Canada, the planned series start-ups of some follow-on and new projects have been slightly postponed by customers. However, an improvement in the current situation is already foreseeable.

In total, the Group generated revenues of EUR 110.2 million (previous year: EUR 108.8 million) and EBIT including currency effects of EUR 5.9 million (previous year: EUR 6.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021. EBIT before currency effects amounted to EUR 5.7 million (previous year: EUR 6.8 million). The first quarter of the previous year was essentially unaffected by the corona pandemic. The quality of the balance sheet remains stable, with net debt of EUR 102.7 million at the same level as of the end of the 2020 financial year (EUR 102.5 million). The equity ratio improved from 28.7 percent to 29.1 percent.

