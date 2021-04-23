Further acquisition of shares in wallstreet:online capital AG, increase to altogether more than 95% of the shares

 
EQS Group AG
23-Apr-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014

Berlin - 23 April 2021

The Executive Board of wallstreet:online AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) ("Company") has entered today into an agreement with Thomas Soltau, Executive Board member of wallstreet:online capital AG, concerning the acquisition of a shareholding in the amount of around 19.3 percent in wallstreet:online capital AG. The purchase price amounts to EUR 55.00 per share. The acquisition is financed from freely available funds of the company.

Together with other acquisitions (see also ad hoc disclosure of 25 March 2020), the overall shareholding of the company in wallstreet:online capital AG will exceed the threshold of 95 percent after the successful conduct of the ongoing ownership control procedure.

The current forecast of the company is not affected by the acquisitions of shares.

Disclosing person: Matthias Hach, CEO

