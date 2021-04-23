 
DGAP-Adhoc DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH

Ad hoc announcement according to article 17 MAR
of DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Bielefeld
(ISIN DE0005878003)

Amount of compensation and settlement to the domination and profit transfer agreement with DMG MORI GmbH

Bielefeld // DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT has learned today that the third party expert
Wolf Achim Tönnes, who was appointed by the Regional Court of Dortmund in the course of the ongoing appraisal proceedings, has submitted his expert opinion. This confirms the adequacy of the cash compensation of € 37.35 per share, which was determined in the course of the domination and profit transfer agreement concluded between DMG MORI GmbH and DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT in 2016.

However, the compensation payment - determined on the basis of the expert opinion of the auditing company PKF and the audit report of the court-appointed contract auditor Ebner Stolz - should have been set higher according to the court expert. The third-party expert considers an amount of € 1.44 gross per share (net after deduction of corporation tax and solidarity surcharge: € 1.25) to be adequate instead of the compensation of € 1.17 gross per share (net after deduction of corporation tax and solidarity surcharge: € 1.03) set out in the domination and profit transfer agreement.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT is not a party to the judicial appraisal proceedings.
DMG MORI GmbH, which is the defendant in the appraisal proceedings, has informed DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT that it remains convinced of the adequacy of the compensation payment determined in the domination and profit transfer agreement. It will submit a corresponding statement to the court. It remains to be seen what the final outcome of the Dortmund Regional Court will be.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
The Executive Board

Contact for questions:
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
ppa. Tanja Figge
Head of Investor Relations & Financial Communications // Head of Central Communication Projects
Tel.: +49 5205 74 3001 // tanja.figge@dmgmori.com
 

