DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: After an encouraging start to the year, the Salzgitter Group raises its earnings forecast for the financial year 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group generated a pre-tax profit of € 117.3 million in the first quarter of the financial year 2021, thereby
exceeding current market expectations. This performance was especially attributable to the gratifying results of the Strip Steel and Trading business units, as well as a contribution
In view of the good start to the year and the dynamic increase in rolled steel prices, nevertheless with explicit reference to the still imminent, virtually unquantifiable risk of the coronavirus pandemic, we now anticipate the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2021:
- a pre-tax profit of between € 300 million and € 400 million (previously: between € 150 million and € 200 million).
Further details on the financial statements for the first quarter will be published on May 12, 2021, as scheduled.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations Salzgitter AG
Telephone: +49 (0)5341 21-1852
email: heidler.m@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.com
23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
