 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Edisun Power Europe AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.04.2021, 17:40  |  80   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Edisun Power Europe AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

23-Apr-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc press release
Zurich, April 23, 2021

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

The Annual General Meeting of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. took place today. Owing to the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, it was held without the physical presence of shareholders at the company's headquarters. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved with a large majority.

The independent proxy represented 411 shareholders with a total of 816'211 votes, which is equivalent to 78.8% of the share capital.

Rainer Isenrich, Fulvio Micheletti, Reto Klotz and José Luis Chorro López were reelected to the Board of Directors for another term of office of one year. Horst H. Mahmoudi and Marc Klingelfuss were elected as new members and Horst H. Mahmoudi was appointed as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share, which will be paid out on May 3, 2021.

The minutes and the presentation to shareholders can be viewed on the Group's website. The presentation comments on questions raised in advance by the shareholders.

The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 22, 2022 in Zurich.

Link to documents of General Meeting:
https://www.edisunpower.com/en/home-en/investors-en/annual-general-mee ...

For more information
Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com
Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valor: 2473640
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1188071

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1188071  23-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188071&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEdisun Power Europe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Edisun Power Europe AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Edisun Power Europe AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals 23-Apr-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG bestätigt Konzernzahlen für 2020 und Ausblick für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia and the Ministry of Economic Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia are jointly ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG zahlt Zinsen für Anleihen überpünktlich
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia und NRW-Wirtschaftsministerium setzen gemeinsam auf Innovation und Forschung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Weiterer Erwerb von Anteilen an der wallstreet:online capital AG, Aufstockung auf insgesamt über ...
EQS-News: SoftwareONE collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation for Nonprofit ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG wird klarer Mehrheitseigentümer an der Smartbroker-Betreibergesellschaft ...
CapTrader: Auszeichnung durch Focus Money
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - Supervisory Board change
EQS-News: Relief Comments on Certain Statements Made by NeuroRx, Inc. in the Amended Form S-4 Filing of Big ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG schließt Aktiendividende 2021 mit hoher Annahmequote von 47,27% ab
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge (deutsch)
23.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge
13.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Alle portugiesischen Photovoltaik-Projekte bereit zum Bau (deutsch)
13.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Alle portugiesischen Photovoltaik-Projekte bereit zum Bau
13.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: All Portuguese photovoltaic projects ready to build
30.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Verstärkung des Verwaltungsrats vorgeschlagen (deutsch)
30.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Verstärkung des Verwaltungsrats vorgeschlagen
30.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Proposal to Strengthen Board of Directors
26.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Solide Performance in einem anspruchsvollen Umfeld (deutsch)
26.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Edisun Power Europe AG: Solide Performance in einem anspruchsvollen Umfeld