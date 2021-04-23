EQS-Adhoc Edisun Power Europe AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals
The Annual General Meeting of Edisun Power Europe Ltd. took place today. Owing to the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, it was held without the physical presence of shareholders at the company's headquarters. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved with a large majority.
The independent proxy represented 411 shareholders with a total of 816'211 votes, which is equivalent to 78.8% of the share capital.
Rainer Isenrich, Fulvio Micheletti, Reto Klotz and José Luis Chorro López were reelected to the Board of Directors for another term of office of one year. Horst H. Mahmoudi and Marc Klingelfuss were elected as new members and Horst H. Mahmoudi was appointed as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share, which will be paid out on May 3, 2021.
The minutes and the presentation to shareholders can be viewed on the Group's website. The presentation comments on questions raised in advance by the shareholders.
The next Annual General Meeting will be held on April 22, 2022 in Zurich.
Link to documents of General Meeting:
https://www.edisunpower.com/en/home-en/investors-en/annual-general-mee ...
For more information
Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com
Reto Simmen, CFO, +41 44 266 61 29, info@edisunpower.com
Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.
