Results of the Annual General Meeting of Arbonia AG

The Annual General Meeting was held at the headquarters of the company in Arbon (CH) and attended by the independent proxy, a representative of the external statutory auditor, the civil notary, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alexander von Witzleben, as well as the General Secretary of Arbonia AG.



At today's 34th Annual General Meeting, Arbonia AG shareholders approved the management report, the financial statements, and the consolidated financial statement for 2020. They granted formal discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the past financial year. The consultative vote on the compensation report for the financial year 2020 and the two votes on the total compensation of the members of the Board of Directors for the 2020/2021 year of office and the members of Group Management for the financial year 2020 were also passed. The amendments to the Articles of Association for generating authorised and conditional capital to the amount of maximally CHF 29 148 000 each, but only alternatively usable, by issuing a maximum of 6 940 000 fully paid-up registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 4.20 each, corresponding to 10 %of the outstanding share capital, were approved.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander von Witzleben as well as the seven other existing members of the Board of Directors Peter Barandun, Peter E. Bodmer, Heinz Haller, Markus Oppliger, Michael Pieper, Thomas Lozser and Dr. Carsten Voigtländer were confirmed for a further year of office. The independent proxy as well as the statutory auditor KPMG were confirmed in office until the next Annual General Meeting respectively for the 2021 financial year.

