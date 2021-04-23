Medartis Holding AG : Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors and elects Marco Gadola as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors

 
Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors and elects Marco Gadola as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors and elects Marco Gadola as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Basel, Switzerland, 23 April 2021 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED), shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors by a large majority and elected Marco Gadola as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann, who will assume the role of Vice Chairman.

At today's Annual General Meeting of Medartis Holding AG, which took place without shareholders being physically present at the event due to the Covid-19 situation, 9'426'464 shares were represented, corresponding to 80% of total share capital.

All existing members of the Board of Directors - Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann, Marco Gadola, Dominik Ellenrieder, Dr. Jürg Greuter, Dr. med. Daniel Herren, Roland Hess, Willi Miesch and Damien Tappy - were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Marco Gadola was newly elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the next one-year term.

Dr. h.c. Thomas Straumann, who founded Medartis in 1997, stated: "After 23 years, I am very pleased to place the chairmanship of the Board of Directors on a very solid basis in the capable hands of Marco Gadola. I wish him all the best and every success as Chairman of the Board of Directors of our company. I personally remain committed to Medartis over the long term as a significant shareholder and as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors."

