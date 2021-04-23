 
ams announces contract extension for CEO Alexander Everke as well as candidates Brigitte Ederer and Dr Margarete Haase for election to the enlarged Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.04.2021   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contracts
23.04.2021

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (23 April 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a
leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that
the Supervisory Board of ams has extended the contract of CEO Alexander Everke
for a further three years. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Alexander
Everke for the very successful strategic evolution of ams and is convinced that
he will successfully drive the group's optical solutions strategy over the
coming years.

Additionally, the Supervisory Board of ams has nominated Brigitte Ederer and Dr
Margarete Haase as candidates for election to the enlarged Supervisory Board in
the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Brigitte Ederer is distinguished by her extensive experience and senior
executive positions at major international corporates including CEO of Siemens
AG Austria, Management Board member of Siemens AG as well as years of service on
different Supervisory Boards. Dr Margarete Haase equally brings wide-ranging
business experience from CFO positions at major German industrial corporates and
her tenure as Supervisory Board member of OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) and head of the
audit committee at OSRAM. The expansion of the Supervisory Board of ams reflects
a broader spectrum of duties and responsibilities related to the combined group
and was additionally envisaged in the Business Combination Agreement between ams
and OSRAM.

###

About ams Group
The ams Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM
Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to
light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean
by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination,
deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity
in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our
customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors
maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves
the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing
impact on the environment.

Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing,
Disclaimer

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Community

