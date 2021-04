--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contracts23.04.2021Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (23 April 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), aleading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces thatthe Supervisory Board of ams has extended the contract of CEO Alexander Everkefor a further three years. The Supervisory Board would like to thank AlexanderEverke for the very successful strategic evolution of ams and is convinced thathe will successfully drive the group's optical solutions strategy over thecoming years.Additionally, the Supervisory Board of ams has nominated Brigitte Ederer and DrMargarete Haase as candidates for election to the enlarged Supervisory Board inthe upcoming Annual General Meeting.Brigitte Ederer is distinguished by her extensive experience and seniorexecutive positions at major international corporates including CEO of Siemens AG Austria, Management Board member of Siemens AG as well as years of service ondifferent Supervisory Boards. Dr Margarete Haase equally brings wide-rangingbusiness experience from CFO positions at major German industrial corporates andher tenure as Supervisory Board member of OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) and head of theaudit committee at OSRAM. The expansion of the Supervisory Board of ams reflectsa broader spectrum of duties and responsibilities related to the combined groupand was additionally envisaged in the Business Combination Agreement between amsand OSRAM.###About ams GroupThe ams Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAMLicht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence tolight and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we meanby Sensing is Life.With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination,deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacityin sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable ourcustomers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectorsmaintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improvesthe quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducingimpact on the environment.Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing,