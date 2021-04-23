-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams announces contract extension for CEO Alexander Everke as well as candidates Brigitte Ederer and Dr Margarete Haase for election to the enlarged Supervisory Board

