 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.04.2021, 07:55  |  451   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float

26-Apr-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Pepco Group - Intention to Float

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that, further to the announcement made on 16 April 2021, following receipt of the necessary consents from its financial creditors and after consultations with the financial institutions advising on the IPO of Pepco Group ("Pepco Group"), Steinhoff decided today to proceed further with the intended IPO of Pepco Group on the Warsaw Stock Exchange including the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group ("IPO") in line with current market practice of at least 15%.

Pepco, Europe's pre-eminent discount variety retailer serving over 50 million customers a month from more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries, is today announcing its intention to undertake an initial public offering to institutional and retail investors, including a public offering in Poland and an offering to certain institutional investors in and outside of the United States of America (based on a registration requirement exception).

Pepco intends to apply for listing and admission of its ordinary shares to trade on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The planned offering will consist of the sale of its existing shares by current shareholders. The Intention To Float (ITF) will be available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

26 April 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 808 0700
E-mail: investors @steinhoffinternational.com

26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1188124

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1188124  26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188124&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSteinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float 26-Apr-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: CytoTools schließt Kooperationsvertrag zur Entwicklung von Inhalationstherapie bei ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools signs collaboration agreement to develop inhalation therapy for viral infections such as ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Industry's Lowest Power Flash Devices to its IoT Portfolio
DGAP-News: Bristol Myers Squibb verlängert Proteomik-Partnerschaft mit Evotec
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2021
Verallia Deutschland AG: Wegweiser in die Zukunft der Altglasaufbereitung
DGAP-News: SFC Energy mit stärkstem Jahresauftakt der vergangenen Jahre im Endkundengeschäft - Neue EFOY ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Veröffentlichung des testierten Konzernabschlusses am 21. Mai 2021 - ...
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05:30 Uhr
First Majestic, Blackrock Silver, Steinhoff: Dieser Pennystock ist mehr als ein Zock
26.04.21
Steinhoff: Pepco geht nach Warschau
20.04.21
BioNTech, SunMirror, Steinhoff – Hammer News!
19.04.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - Supervisory Board change
16.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco Group
03.04.21
Steinhoff-Aktie: 3 positive Entwicklungen
31.03.21
Daimler und Nordex mit Chartsignal, Biotech legt zu, Steinhoff International kommt voran
31.03.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL
31.03.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF STEINHOFF, DELOITTE AND D&O INSURERS