DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float 26-Apr-2021 / 07:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pepco Group - Intention to Float

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that, further to the announcement made on 16 April 2021, following receipt of the necessary consents from its financial creditors and after consultations with the financial institutions advising on the IPO of Pepco Group ("Pepco Group"), Steinhoff decided today to proceed further with the intended IPO of Pepco Group on the Warsaw Stock Exchange including the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group ("IPO") in line with current market practice of at least 15%.

Pepco, Europe's pre-eminent discount variety retailer serving over 50 million customers a month from more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries, is today announcing its intention to undertake an initial public offering to institutional and retail investors, including a public offering in Poland and an offering to certain institutional investors in and outside of the United States of America (based on a registration requirement exception).

Pepco intends to apply for listing and admission of its ordinary shares to trade on the regulated market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The planned offering will consist of the sale of its existing shares by current shareholders. The Intention To Float (ITF) will be available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

26 April 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Phone: +27 21 808 0700

E-mail: investors @steinhoffinternational.com

