DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement MGI reports record quarter achieving 96% revenue growth with an underlying 38% organic growth 26-Apr-2021 / 08:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Monday, April 26, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", or the "Company"); publishes its Interim Report Q1 2021 reporting strong organic revenue growth of 38% for the group with additional 58% M&A driven growth following the KingsIsle and LKQD acquisition - and far more than doubled profitability as adjusted EBITDA (+127%) and adjusted EBIT (+173%) surged.

HIGHLIGHTS Q1

Net revenues amounted to 51.9 mEUR (Q1'20: 26.5 mEUR), which is an increase of 96% based on a strong organic growth of 38% with additional 58% M&A-driven growth.

amounted to 51.9 mEUR (Q1'20: 26.5 mEUR), which is an increase of 96% based on a strong organic growth of 38% with additional 58% M&A-driven growth. Adjusted EBITDA 1 amounted to 13.5 mEUR (Q1'20: 5.9 mEUR), which is an increase of 127% based on the high revenue increase following organic growth, supported by a strong EBITDA contribution from KingsIsle.

amounted to 13.5 mEUR (Q1'20: 5.9 mEUR), which is an increase of 127% based on the high revenue increase following organic growth, supported by a strong EBITDA contribution from KingsIsle. Adjusted EBIT 2 amounted to 9.3 mEUR (Q1'20: 3.4 mEUR), which is an increase of 173%.

amounted to 9.3 mEUR (Q1'20: 3.4 mEUR), which is an increase of 173%. Earnings per share (EPS) undiluted/diluted amounted to EUR 0.02 cents (Q1'20: EUR 0.01 cents) and increased by 83%. EPS undiluted/diluted adjusted for PPA-amortization amounted to EUR 0.04 cents (Q1'20: EUR 0.02 cents) and increased by 94%.

undiluted/diluted amounted to EUR 0.02 cents (Q1'20: EUR 0.01 cents) and increased by 83%. EPS undiluted/diluted adjusted for PPA-amortization amounted to EUR 0.04 cents (Q1'20: EUR 0.02 cents) and increased by 94%. Net interest-bearing debt 3 as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 97.6 mEUR (December 31, 2020: 61.6 mEUR).

as of March 31, 2021 amounted to 97.6 mEUR (December 31, 2020: 61.6 mEUR). The leverage ratio 4 amounted to 2.7 as per March 31, 2021 (2.1 as of December 31, 2020). This increase was caused by the cash out for the KingsIsle acquisition while KingsIsle's EBITDA just contributed to one quarter yet. Despite that, MGI ended up in the mid-range of its net leverage target ratio of 2 - 3x.

amounted to 2.7 as per March 31, 2021 (2.1 as of December 31, 2020). This increase was caused by the cash out for the KingsIsle acquisition while KingsIsle's EBITDA just contributed to one quarter yet. Despite that, MGI ended up in the mid-range of its net leverage target ratio of 2 - 3x. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 51.7 mEUR as of March 31, 2021 compared to 46.3 mEUR as of December 31, 2020.

SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI GROUP

In mEUR

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

FY 2020 Net Revenues 51.9 26.5 140.2 YoY Growth in revenues 96% 99% 67% EBITDA5 12.1 5.3 26.5 EBITDA margins6 23% 20% 19% Adj. EBITDA 13.5 5.9 29.1 Adj. EBITDA margins 26% 22% 21% Adj. EBIT 9.3 3.4 17.5 Adj. EBIT margins7 18% 13% 12% Net Result 2.3 0.1 2.7

SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI SEGMENTS

MGI Games Segment In mEUR Q1 2021 Q1 2020 FY 2020 Net Revenues 27.4 13.9 75.2 YoY Growth in revenues 97% - 74% EBITDA 9.5 4.5 21.4 EBITDA margins 35% 32% 29% Adj. EBITDA 10.9 5.0 23.2 Adj. EBITDA margins 40% 36% 31%

MGI Media Segment In mEUR Q1 2021 Q1 2020 FY 2020 Net Revenues 24.5 12.6 65.0 YoY Growth in revenues 94% - 59% EBITDA 2.6 0.8 5.1 EBITDA margins 11% 6% 8% Adj. EBITDA 2.6 0.9 6.0 Adj. EBITDA margins 11% 7% 9%

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



A WORD FROM REMCO WESTERMANN, CEO

'We closed the beginning of the year with another record quarter on the books. Revenues increased YoY by 96% to 51.9 mEUR. This was achieved through a combination of 38% organic and 58% M&A driven growth. We furthermore increased the already high profitability by 127% to 13.5 mEUR adj. EBITDA. At the same time, we laid numerous cornerstones for future growth, announcing the strongest organic pipeline in MGI's history. This includes a.o. the upcoming game launches Heroes of Twilight and Skydome as well as the launch of Verve in Japan. The positive growth prospects are complemented by a strong recovery of the media market due to the foreseeable end of the pandemic. Combined with a strong balance sheet after the 40 mEUR Tap Issue we are ready for further organic and M&A-driven growth' says Remco Westermann, CEO & Chairman of the Board of MGI Group.

Notes - All Notes are defined as in the interim report Q1 2020 of MGI

Note (1) Adjusted EBITDA: Reported EBITDA excluding one-time costs. EBITDA adjustments amounted to 1.4 mEUR (Q1'20: 0.6 mEUR) driven by M&A costs related to the acquisition of KingsIsle.

Note (2) Adjusted EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes excluding one-time costs and PPA depreciation.

Note (3) Net interest bearing debt: Interest bearing Financial Indebtedness excluding Shareholder and Related Party Loans minus Cash and Cash Equivalents.

Note (4) Leverage ratio: Net Interest-Bearing Debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months excluding Shareholder and Related Party Loans.

Note (5) EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Note (6) EBITDA margins: EBITDA divided by Net Revenues.

Note (7) Adjusted EBIT margins: Adjusted EBIT divided by Net Revenues.



Invitation to investor presentation

MGI also invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q1 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website on www.mgi.group.

To participate via webcast, please visit:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/media-and-games-invest-q1-2021

To participate via phone, please call:

Sweden: +46856642692

United Kingdom: +443333009265

USA: +18338230589

Germany: +4969222239166

The preliminary Q1 2021 report is available on the company's website www.mgi.group.



About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc (ISIN: MT0000580101) is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'estimate', 'will', 'should', 'could', 'aim' or 'might', or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

