DGAP-Adhoc GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following very good first quarter
GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following very good first quarter
GFT Technologies SE (GFT) got off to a very good start in its financial year 2021. Business in the first quarter and orders received so far were well above expectations. The reason is the increased demand for digitisation solutions in all significant areas. GFT has therefore decided to upgrade its Group outlook for 2021. It now expects a stronger increase in revenue to EUR 520 million (previously EUR 480 million, previous year: EUR 444.85 million), as well as more significant growth in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 56 million (previously EUR 50 million, previous year: EUR 42.52 million) and in EBT to EUR 30 million (previously EUR 24 million, previous year: EUR 14.11 million).
According to preliminary calculations, GFT Group generated revenue of EUR 123.92 million in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1/2020: EUR 112.48 million). Preliminary adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 13.55 million (Q1/2020: EUR 10.39 million) with EBT of EUR 7.01 million (Q1/2020: EUR 3.02 million).
As previously announced, the final results for the first quarter of 2021 will be published on 12 May 2021.
Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc disclosure are to be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/performancemeasures
0