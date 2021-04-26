 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.04.2021, 11:20  |  98   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021

26-Apr-2021 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021

Baden-Baden, Germany, April 26, 2021: GRENKE AG announces that the auditing firm KPMG envisages the audit opinion for the 2020 consolidated financial statements for May 17, 2021. KPMG has communicated this in a letter to the Supervisory Board. In this letter, KPMG confirms that audit evidence and required information have largely been furnished and are currently being examined by KPMG. Following endorsement of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the Company will publish the Annual Report 2020 on May 21, 2021.

Thereby, GRENKE is specifying the expectation formulated on April 7, 2021, to receive the audit opinion for the consolidated financial statements in the coming weeks. As also envisaged in the announcement of April 7, 2021, GRENKE will publish preliminary 2020 financial year figures on April 30, 2021 and present them at a virtual press conference and a virtual analyst conference. The respective invitations will be sent out shortly.

For further information, please contact:
GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.com

Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2
D-53572 Unkel (near Bonn)
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more
than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1188179

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1188179  26-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188179&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGRENKE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Publication of audited consolidated financial statements on May 21, 2021 - preliminary figures on April 30, 2021 26-Apr-2021 / 11:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: CytoTools schließt Kooperationsvertrag zur Entwicklung von Inhalationstherapie bei ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools signs collaboration agreement to develop inhalation therapy for viral infections such as ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Industry's Lowest Power Flash Devices to its IoT Portfolio
DGAP-News: Bristol Myers Squibb verlängert Proteomik-Partnerschaft mit Evotec
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2021
Verallia Deutschland AG: Wegweiser in die Zukunft der Altglasaufbereitung
DGAP-News: SFC Energy mit stärkstem Jahresauftakt der vergangenen Jahre im Endkundengeschäft - Neue EFOY ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Veröffentlichung des testierten Konzernabschlusses am 21. Mai 2021 - ...
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger warten ab - US-Geldpolitik und Berichtssaison im Fokus
26.04.21
Grenke reißt Bilanz-Termin Ende April
26.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Anleger warten ab - US-Geldpolitik und Berichtssaison im Fokus
26.04.21
Leasingspezialist Grenke erwartet Testat für Jahresabschluss erst Mitte Mai
26.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Veröffentlichung des testierten Konzernabschlusses am 21. Mai 2021 - vorläufige Zahlen am 30. April 2021 (deutsch)
26.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Veröffentlichung des testierten Konzernabschlusses am 21. Mai 2021 - vorläufige Zahlen am 30. April 2021
21.04.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
19.04.21
Aktien - Grenke, Hochtief, Hugo Boss, Nemetschek und United Internet: Aktuelle Shortseller-News
07.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax und SDax unterbrechen Rekordjagd
07.04.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 07.04.2021 - 15.15 Uhr