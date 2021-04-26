DGAP-Adhoc VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021 from initially planned EUR 130 million to EUR 150 million.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast for the financial year 2020/2021 from initially planned EUR 130 million to EUR 150 million.
The Management Board assumes that there will be no substantial adverse business effects in case of a worsening Covid 19 pandemic.
All the key figures will be published with the interim report as of March 31th, 2021 (third quarter 2020/2021) as scheduled on May 6th, 2021.
Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Constanze Blechschmidt (Investor Relations)
Ulrike Kurze (Public Relations)
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-281
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
EMail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 800 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group's annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare