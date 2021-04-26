DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast Bastei Lübbe AG: Preliminary sales and earnings figures of Bastei Lübbe AG in financial year 2020/2021 above expectations - higher EBIT margin expected 26-Apr-2021 / 19:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary sales and earnings figures of Bastei Lübbe AG in financial year 2020/2021 above expectations - higher EBIT margin expected

Bastei Lübbe AG's (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) sales in the last quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year (January to March 2021) were significantly above expectations. According to preliminary figures, this results in consolidated sales of around EUR 92.5 million for the year as a whole. Due to the pandemic-related restrictions at the beginning of the year, the Executive Board had only expected consolidated sales of around EUR 88.0 million in January 2021.

EBIT for the 2020/2021 financial year is now expected to be in a range between EUR 10 million and EUR 11 million, instead of the previously forecast EUR 7 million to EUR 8 million. The significant improvement in the EBIT corridor was due to higher-than-expected sales, Corona-related cost reductions, a favorable product mix and significantly reduced costs in connection with a legal dispute compared with the assumptions made in January. Based on the preliminary figures, the EBIT margin for the fiscal year just ended is therefore between 11% and 12%.

For the current financial year 2021/2022, the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG also expects an EBIT margin of between 10% and 12% with a slight increase in consolidated sales. Bastei Lübbe will publish a complete forecast for the full year at the annual press conference on 13 July 2021.

The preliminary figures for the past financial year and the planning for the current year confirm the Company's ability to pay a dividend. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will resolve a corresponding proposal to the shareholders for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 September 2021.



