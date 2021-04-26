 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ACCENTRO Publishes Figures for its 2020 Financial Year - EBIT before One-off Effects Tops Prior-Year Figure

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
26.04.2021, 20:03  |  105   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Publishes Figures for its 2020 Financial Year - EBIT before One-off Effects Tops Prior-Year Figure

26-Apr-2021 / 20:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Publishes Figures for its 2020 Financial Year - EBIT before One-off Effects Tops Prior-Year Figure

- Consolidated revenues of EUR 125.2 million

- Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 34.8 million

- One-off expenses of EUR 6.0 million negatively impact EBIT

- Notarised volume of property sales exceeds prior-year level at EUR 118.7 million


Berlin, 26 April 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, Germany's leading housing privatisation company, has published preliminary figures for its 2020 financial year.

The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 34.8 million by the end of the 2020 financial year. In its forecast, the Management Board had assumed the EBIT would match the prior-year level (previous year: EUR 39.8 million). One main reason for the deviation from the forecast was the pandemic-driven delay to the transfer of benefits and burdens, which caused some of the earnings expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 to be pushed back into 2021. In addition, one-off expenses incurred during the year under review in the amount of EUR 6.0 million negatively impacted the EBIT, with Q4 2020 accounting for EUR 4.0 million thereof. When disregarding the one-off expenses, the EBIT during the 2020 financial year would amount to EUR 40.8 million, modestly exceeding the prior-year figure.

The consolidated revenues of the 2020 financial year added up to EUR 125.2 million. In its forecast, the Management Board had anticipated revenues slightly higher than the prior-year figure (previous year: EUR 143.3 million). Here, too, the delayed transfer of benefits and burdens caused revenues originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be pushed back into 2021. Accordingly, the accumulated notarised sales awaiting their transfer of benefits and burdens continued to rise to EUR 36.9 million by 31 December 2020 (total as of 30 September 2020: EUR 29.5 million).

Seite 1 von 3
Accentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc ACCENTRO Publishes Figures for its 2020 Financial Year - EBIT before One-off Effects Tops Prior-Year Figure DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate ACCENTRO Publishes Figures for its 2020 Financial Year - EBIT before One-off Effects Tops Prior-Year Figure 26-Apr-2021 / 20:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: CytoTools schließt Kooperationsvertrag zur Entwicklung von Inhalationstherapie bei ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools signs collaboration agreement to develop inhalation therapy for viral infections such as ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Adds Industry's Lowest Power Flash Devices to its IoT Portfolio
DGAP-News: Bristol Myers Squibb verlängert Proteomik-Partnerschaft mit Evotec
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2021
Verallia Deutschland AG: Wegweiser in die Zukunft der Altglasaufbereitung
DGAP-News: SFC Energy mit stärkstem Jahresauftakt der vergangenen Jahre im Endkundengeschäft - Neue EFOY ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Veröffentlichung des testierten Konzernabschlusses am 21. Mai 2021 - ...
DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO veröffentlicht Zahlen für Geschäftsjahr 2020 - EBIT vor Einmaleffekten übertrifft Vorjahreswert (deutsch)
26.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO veröffentlicht Zahlen für Geschäftsjahr 2020 - EBIT vor Einmaleffekten übertrifft Vorjahreswert