ACCENTRO Publishes Figures for its 2020 Financial Year - EBIT before One-off Effects Tops Prior-Year Figure
26-Apr-2021

- Consolidated revenues of EUR 125.2 million

- Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 34.8 million

- One-off expenses of EUR 6.0 million negatively impact EBIT

- Notarised volume of property sales exceeds prior-year level at EUR 118.7 million



Berlin, 26 April 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, Germany's leading housing privatisation company, has published preliminary figures for its 2020 financial year.

The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 34.8 million by the end of the 2020 financial year. In its forecast, the Management Board had assumed the EBIT would match the prior-year level (previous year: EUR 39.8 million). One main reason for the deviation from the forecast was the pandemic-driven delay to the transfer of benefits and burdens, which caused some of the earnings expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 to be pushed back into 2021. In addition, one-off expenses incurred during the year under review in the amount of EUR 6.0 million negatively impacted the EBIT, with Q4 2020 accounting for EUR 4.0 million thereof. When disregarding the one-off expenses, the EBIT during the 2020 financial year would amount to EUR 40.8 million, modestly exceeding the prior-year figure.

The consolidated revenues of the 2020 financial year added up to EUR 125.2 million. In its forecast, the Management Board had anticipated revenues slightly higher than the prior-year figure (previous year: EUR 143.3 million). Here, too, the delayed transfer of benefits and burdens caused revenues originally scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be pushed back into 2021. Accordingly, the accumulated notarised sales awaiting their transfer of benefits and burdens continued to rise to EUR 36.9 million by 31 December 2020 (total as of 30 September 2020: EUR 29.5 million).