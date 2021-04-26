STRATEC POSTS PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR FIRST QUARTER AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
26-Apr-2021 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Birkenfeld, April 26, 2021

Based on preliminary figures, STRATEC expects to report consolidated sales of € 72.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 (previous year: € 56.5 million), corresponding to constant-currency sales growth of 32.5% compared with the previous year (nominal: +27.4%). This dynamic growth was driven by, among other factors, ongoing high demand for molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions, which led to substantial sales growth with Systems and to a very strong performance in the Service Parts and Consumables business.

Adjusted EBIT for the first quarter of 2021, also based on preliminary figures, is expected to rise year-on-year by 109.4% to € 16.0 million (previous year: € 7.7 million). The adjusted EBIT margin would then amount to 22.3% (previous year: 13.6%) and thus exceed the company's original expectations. The margin performance was positively influenced by factors such as benefits of scale, measures implemented to enhance efficiency (e.g. targeted increase in production depth at Budapest location), and a strong product mix, including an above-budget performance in the Service Parts and Consumables business.

Based on persistently high order volumes and updated capacity plans, STRATEC expects its sales performance to remain highly dynamic in the months ahead as well. In view of this and accounting for the better than expected margin performance in the first months of the financial year, as well as for risk-adjusted orders and order forecasts for the second half of the year, the company's Board of Management has decided to raise its financial guidance for 2021. For the 2021 financial year, STRATEC now expects constant-currency sales growth at least in a high single-digit percentage range (previously: "at least in a mid single-digit percentage range") and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 17.5% to 18.5% (previously: "around 17.0% to 18.0%").

