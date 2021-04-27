 
SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2021 Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2021 Annual General Meeting

27-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SoftwareONE publishes agenda for 2021 Annual General Meeting

Stans, Switzerland I 27 April 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 20 May 2021 without the physical presence of shareholders.

At SoftwareONE's forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board of Directors (BoD) proposes, among other items, the approval of a dividend of CHF 0.30 per share, to be paid from non-Swiss capital contribution reserves. The proposal by the BoD mirrors the company's solid capital position and strong cash generation in 2020, as well as SoftwareONE's confidence in the strength of its business model.

The Chairman and the current members of the BoD will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year. As announced earlier this year, the BoD proposes the election of Isabelle Romy, a proven expert in governance, legal and compliance, as well as Adam Warby, former CEO of Avanade with a strong background in the technology services industry, as new independent members of the Board. They are expected to join the Audit and Nomination and Compensation Committees, respectively.

The invitation and full agenda for the 2021 AGM are available here on SoftwareONE's website.

Important information

Based on Article 27 of the Swiss Federal Government's Ordinance 3 on measures to fight coronavirus (Covid-19), shareholders of SoftwareONE may exercise their rights at the AGM on 20 May 2021 exclusively through the independent proxy, and personal attendance is not permitted.

CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Media Relations
Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com



