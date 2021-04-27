 
DGAP-Adhoc 468 SPAC I SE: launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 468 SPAC I SE / Key word(s): IPO
468 SPAC I SE: launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

27-Apr-2021 / 07:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

468 SPAC I SE launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and targets business combination with a European company in the sub-sectors marketplaces, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and software & artificial intelligence

Luxembourg, 27 April 2021.

468 SPAC I SE (the "Company"), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announces the start of its private placement of up to 30,000,000 units (the "Units") consisting each of one share (a "Public Share") and one-third of a warrant (a "Public Warrant"), at a price of €10.00 per unit for an aggregate of €300 million. The Units will be solely offered to institutional investors. The private placement is expected to end on or before 28 April 2021.

The Company, sponsored by 468 SPAC Sponsors GmbH & Co. KG (the "Sponsor"), an affiliate of Alexander Kudlich, Dr. Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert, founders of the investment fund 468 Capital GmbH & Co. KG, was established for the purpose of acquiring one operating business in a member state of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom or Switzerland in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar transaction (the "Business Combination"). The Company plans to target a company in the technology and technology-enabled sector with a focus on the sub-sectors marketplaces, direct-to-consumer (D2C) and software & artificial intelligence. The Company will have 24 months from the admission to trading to consummate a Business Combination, plus an additional three months if it signs a legally binding agreement with the seller of a target within those initial 24 months. Otherwise, the Company will be liquidated and distribute substantially all of its assets to its shareholders.

