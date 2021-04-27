EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED
ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND
Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 27 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a
leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced a EUR350 million
inaugural green hybrid bond under its EMTN Programme (the "Notes").
The Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook of EUR1.2 billion and were
placed with a broad range of European and international institutional debt
investors, including those investors with a specific focus on ESG/sustainable
investment portfolios. The Notes carry a coupon of 3.625% until the first reset
date and the issue price of the Notes is 98.197%. The Notes will be callable for
the first time on 4 August 2026. The issue date is expected to be on or around 4
May 2021.
An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to finance
or refinance Eligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent as
defined in Atrium's Green Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has provided a
Second Party Opinion on Atrium's Green Financing Framework confirming its
alignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and LMA Green Loan Principles.
Following the issuance, the Company's reported Net LTV will be 27%, with the
long-term target remaining unchanged at 40%.
Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list of the
Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock
Exchange's regulated market.
The Notes are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch and each of
Moody's and Fitch have assigned 50% equity credit to the Notes.
