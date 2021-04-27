 
checkAd

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.04.2021, 09:00  |  116   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information
26.04.2021

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY
PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND
POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE
"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 27 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited
("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a
leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced a EUR350 million
inaugural green hybrid bond under its EMTN Programme (the "Notes").

The Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook of EUR1.2 billion and were
placed with a broad range of European and international institutional debt
investors, including those investors with a specific focus on ESG/sustainable
investment portfolios. The Notes carry a coupon of 3.625% until the first reset
date and the issue price of the Notes is 98.197%. The Notes will be callable for
the first time on 4 August 2026. The issue date is expected to be on or around 4
May 2021.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to finance
or refinance Eligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent as
defined in Atrium's Green Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has provided a
Second Party Opinion on Atrium's Green Financing Framework confirming its
alignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and LMA Green Loan Principles.

Following the issuance, the Company's reported Net LTV will be 27%, with the
long-term target remaining unchanged at 40%.

Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list of the
Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock
Exchange's regulated market.

The Notes are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch and each of
Moody's and Fitch have assigned 50% equity credit to the Notes.
Seite 1 von 3
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Adhoc Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND - Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NFTs: Die verrückte Welt der digitalen Collectables / Repräsentative Studie zeigt: An ...
STIHL Gruppe erzielt 2020 deutliches Absatz- und Umsatzplus (FOTO)
Rockstar entfacht neue Energie auf der ganzen Welt (FOTO)
6,7 Mio. EUR für Immobilienfinanzierer Baufi24 in Series A (FOTO)
Verwaltetes Vermögen: ÖKOWORLD knackt erfolgreich die 3-Milliarden-Euro-Hürde / Die ...
Aktueller Report zeigt: Migrant Founders bringen Mut und Innovation ins deutsche Startup-Ökosystem - hohe Hürden ...
Bundesarbeitsgericht begrenzt Auskunftsanspruch
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BOND
Der deutsche Fitnessmarkt / COVID-19-Pandemie stoppt vorerst den jahrelangen Aufwärtstrend der ...
Veritas Intercontinental eröffnet neues Genomiklabor in Europa
Titel
CSR-Richtlinie: Heute beginnt eine neue Ära in der Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung
Siemens Energy und Messer Group kooperieren bei integriertem Hub-Konzept für die ...
woom digitalisiert Lieferketten-Management für schnellere Verfügbarkeit der ...
Gesundheitsschäden als Exportmodell / Neue Studie enthüllt: Trotz EU-Verbot und Selbstverpflichtungen profitieren Bayer und BASF vom Handel mit ...
Dr. Stoll & Sauer erwirkt im Diesel-Abgasskandal erste Verurteilung von Fiat-Chrysler / ...
Beste Kantine Deutschlands: Boehringer Ingelheim erneut ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
Deutscher Feststoff-Akku mit hervorragender Umweltbilanz löst grundsätzliches Problem ...
Bis zum Jahr 2030 wird L'Oréal Paris den CO2-Fußabdruck der Marke um 50 % ...
Strategy&-Studie: Grüner Wasserstoff wird 2030 wettbewerbsfähig
BISON überschreitet 2 Milliarden Euro Handelsvolumen im Jahr 2021
Titel
Energiedienstleister Schuster & Sohn bringt HEION CLEAN DIESEL auf die Straße (VIDEO)
Digitale Schnelltestlösung mit App für Unternehmen / Organisation, Dokumentation und ...
"Vorsätzliche, sittenwidrige Schädigung": Bitteres Urteil für Daimler in Stuttgart (Az: 7 O 224/20)
CSR-Richtlinie: Heute beginnt eine neue Ära in der Nachhaltigkeitsberichterstattung
Luxus Dividende, Kommentar von Sebastian Schmid zur Daimler
Siemens Energy und Messer Group kooperieren bei integriertem Hub-Konzept für die ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
EANS-Adhoc: Biogena Group Invest AG
Wieder Schadenersatz für T6-Bulli im VW-Dieselgate-2.0: EA288 mit vier Zylindern der Euro 6-Abgasnorm bleibt im Fokus! (FOTO)
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Novomatic AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format) - ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.21
EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM RAISES EUR350 MILLION IN MORE THAN THREE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED GREEN HYBRID BOND ISSUANCE TO SUPPORT RESIDENTIAL FOR RENT INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
27.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
23.04.21
EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Q1 2021 Trading Update
22.04.21
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED FIXED TO RESET RATE UNDATED NOTES
22.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
06.04.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
06.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
06.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
01.04.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
01.04.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)