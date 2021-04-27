--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information26.04.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANYPERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES ANDPOSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE"UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW) OR IN OR INTO ANYOTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITEDATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES EUR 350 MILLION GREEN HYBRID BONDAd hoc announcement - Jersey, 27 April 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), aleading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail realestate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced a EUR350 millioninaugural green hybrid bond under its EMTN Programme (the "Notes").The Notes attracted strong demand with an orderbook of EUR1.2 billion and wereplaced with a broad range of European and international institutional debtinvestors, including those investors with a specific focus on ESG/sustainableinvestment portfolios. The Notes carry a coupon of 3.625% until the first resetdate and the issue price of the Notes is 98.197%. The Notes will be callable forthe first time on 4 August 2026. The issue date is expected to be on or around 4May 2021.An amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering will be allocated to financeor refinance Eligible Projects and/or Assets including residential for rent asdefined in Atrium's Green Financing Framework. Sustainalytics has provided aSecond Party Opinion on Atrium's Green Financing Framework confirming itsalignment with the ICMA Green Bond Principles and LMA Green Loan Principles.Following the issuance, the Company's reported Net LTV will be 27%, with thelong-term target remaining unchanged at 40%.Atrium will apply for the Notes to be listed on the official list of theLuxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg StockExchange's regulated market.The Notes are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB+ by Fitch and each ofMoody's and Fitch have assigned 50% equity credit to the Notes.