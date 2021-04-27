 
DGAP-Adhoc Uniper SE: Uniper expects strong results for the first three months for the financial year 2021 and adjusts earnings outlook for the full financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Uniper SE: Uniper expects strong results for the first three months for the financial year 2021 and adjusts earnings outlook for the full financial year 2021

27-Apr-2021 / 12:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As of today, Uniper expects the results for the first three months and the full year 2021 to significantly surpass prior outlook.

The preliminary adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) for the first three months of 2021 amount to approximately EUR 730 million (previous year: EUR 651 million). The increase in the earnings is mainly due to extraordinary gains from the international business of the Global Commodities segment.

Based on these results and the assumptions for the remainder of the financial year 2021, the Board of Management has decided today to raise the outlook for the Adjusted EBIT for the financial year 2021 from previously EUR 700 million to EUR 950 million to now EUR 800 million to EUR 1.050 million and to raise the outlook for the adjusted net income (ANI) from previously EUR 550 million to EUR 750 million to now EUR 650 million to EUR 850 million.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results for the first three months of 2021 will be published on 6 May 2021, as announced.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's 2020 annual report. Uniper SE's 2020 annual report is available at www.uniper.energy.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Dr. Sascha Fehlemann
Senior Vice President Corporate Legal Affairs


Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Leif Erichsen
Senior Vice President
External Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 3570
Mobile +49 171 563 92 42
press@uniper.energy

