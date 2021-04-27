Uniper SE: Uniper expects strong results for the first three months for the financial year 2021 and adjusts earnings outlook for the full financial year 2021

As of today, Uniper expects the results for the first three months and the full year 2021 to significantly surpass prior outlook.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The preliminary adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) for the first three months of 2021 amount to approximately EUR 730 million (previous year: EUR 651 million). The increase in the earnings is mainly due to extraordinary gains from the international business of the Global Commodities segment.

Based on these results and the assumptions for the remainder of the financial year 2021, the Board of Management has decided today to raise the outlook for the Adjusted EBIT for the financial year 2021 from previously EUR 700 million to EUR 950 million to now EUR 800 million to EUR 1.050 million and to raise the outlook for the adjusted net income (ANI) from previously EUR 550 million to EUR 750 million to now EUR 650 million to EUR 850 million.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results for the first three months of 2021 will be published on 6 May 2021, as announced.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's 2020 annual report. Uniper SE's 2020 annual report is available at www.uniper.energy.

