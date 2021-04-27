Swiss Steel Holding AG - Shareholders approve all agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2021

All members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability for the past financial year. Jens Alder was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. The existing Board members Adrian Widmer, Dr. Svein Richard Brandtzæg, David Metzger, Dr. Michael Schwarzkopf, Karin Sonnenmoser and Jörg Walther were re-elected. The Compensation Committee is composed of Jens Alder, Dr. Svein Richard Brandtzæg and Dr. Michael Schwarzkopf.

The Annual General Meeting then approved the prospective approval of the proposed total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and for the members of the Executive Committee. In addition to the confirmation of Ernst & Young, Zurich, as auditors for a further year, the law firm Burger & Müller, Lucerne, was confirmed as independent proxy.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Jens Alder: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their loyalty to the company in 2020. We are pleased that, despite their absence, they made active use of their voting rights and approved the proposals of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors notes with regret that Adrian Widmer has declared that he will not be available for a further term of office after the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Together with my colleagues on the Board of Directors, we will press ahead with the transformation we have begun following the successful refinancing and with the new Group Management consisting of Frank Koch, CEO from July 2021, and CFO Dr. Markus Böning."