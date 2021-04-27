 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Steel Holding AG - Shareholders approve all agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 13:10  |  104   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Swiss Steel Holding AG - Shareholders approve all agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2021

27-Apr-2021 / 13:10 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Jens Alder elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Six existing members of the Board of Directors confirmed
  • All agenda items and proposals of the Board of Directors approved

Lucerne, April 27, 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG, a global leader in special long steel, today held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with COVID 19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, excluding shareholders. 89.92 % of the voting share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG exercised their right to be represented by the independent proxy, the law firm Burger & Müller, Lucerne. All candidates for the Board of Directors were elected and all proposals of the Board of Directors were approved.

All members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were discharged from liability for the past financial year. Jens Alder was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. The existing Board members Adrian Widmer, Dr. Svein Richard Brandtzæg, David Metzger, Dr. Michael Schwarzkopf, Karin Sonnenmoser and Jörg Walther were re-elected. The Compensation Committee is composed of Jens Alder, Dr. Svein Richard Brandtzæg and Dr. Michael Schwarzkopf.

The Annual General Meeting then approved the prospective approval of the proposed total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and for the members of the Executive Committee. In addition to the confirmation of Ernst & Young, Zurich, as auditors for a further year, the law firm Burger & Müller, Lucerne, was confirmed as independent proxy.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Jens Alder: "We would like to thank our shareholders for their loyalty to the company in 2020. We are pleased that, despite their absence, they made active use of their voting rights and approved the proposals of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors notes with regret that Adrian Widmer has declared that he will not be available for a further term of office after the 2022 Annual General Meeting. Together with my colleagues on the Board of Directors, we will press ahead with the transformation we have begun following the successful refinancing and with the new Group Management consisting of Frank Koch, CEO from July 2021, and CFO Dr. Markus Böning."

Seite 1 von 3
Swiss Steel Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Steel Holding AG - Shareholders approve all agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Swiss Steel Holding AG - Shareholders approve all agenda items for the Annual General Meeting 2021 27-Apr-2021 / 13:10 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals führt Aktionärsrechteplan ein
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020: Umsatz steigt auf 160 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg übertrifft Prognose auf Basis vorläufiger ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - First quarter 2021
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive's Rapid Growth Continues
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Wachablösung im Aufsichtsrat der tick-TS AG: Mitgründer Matthias Hocke ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: KATEK SE gibt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang bekannt
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG - Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre genehmigen alle Traktanden der Generalversammlung 2021 (deutsch)
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG - Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre genehmigen alle Traktanden der Generalversammlung 2021
06.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Swiss Steel Holding AG (deutsch)
06.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG
06.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Swiss Steel Holding AG