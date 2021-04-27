NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA AND SOUTH AFRICA.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Epigenomics AG decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders 27-Apr-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Epigenomics AG decides to increase share capital through rights issue with subscription rights of existing shareholders

Berlin, 27 April 2021 - On 27 April 2021, the Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "company") resolved, with approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital through a rights issue using the Authorized Capital 2020/II. The share capital shall be increased from currently EUR 9,852,690.00 by up to EUR 1,970,538.00 to up to EUR 11,823,228.00 by issuing up to 1,970,538 new registered no par value shares of the company against cash contributions.

The subscription price of the new shares was set at EUR 1.10. The new shares will be offered to the company's shareholders as part of a public offering in Germany by way of indirect subscription rights during the subscription period, which is expected to run from 3 May 2021 to 17 May 2021. The subscription ratio will be 5:1. This means that for each 5 existing shares of the company, a subscription right for 1 new share is allocated. The company will strive to place new shares that are not subscribed during the subscription period with selected investors. M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is accompanying the transaction.