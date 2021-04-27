 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 18:00  |  81   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

27-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Zug, April 27, 2021


Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG


Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 2 per share to the AGM. The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings.

All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.

PEH will publish the invitation to its 24th AGM on May 11, 2021. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days. Pursuant to the Covid-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the personal attendance of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on site is not possible. Shareholders shall be represented at the Annual General Meeting exclusively by the independent proxy.

***

 

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN), offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Private Equity Holding AG, Kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80 or http://www.peh.ch.




Contact:
 
Additional features:


File: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1188567

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1188567  27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188567&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPrivate Equity Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG 27-Apr-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals führt Aktionärsrechteplan ein
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020: Umsatz steigt auf 160 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg übertrifft Prognose auf Basis vorläufiger ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - First quarter 2021
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive's Rapid Growth Continues
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Wachablösung im Aufsichtsrat der tick-TS AG: Mitgründer Matthias Hocke ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: KATEK SE gibt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang bekannt
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Anträge an die Generalversammlung der Private Equity Holding AG (deutsch)
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Anträge an die Generalversammlung der Private Equity Holding AG
12.04.21
DGAP-News: Net Asset Value per 31. März 2021 (deutsch)
12.04.21
EQS-News: Net Asset Value per 31. März 2021
12.04.21
EQS-News: Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021
06.04.21
DGAP-News: Ausblick Net Asset Value per 31. März 2021 (deutsch)
06.04.21
EQS-News: Outlook Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021
06.04.21
EQS-News: Ausblick Net Asset Value per 31. März 2021