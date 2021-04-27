EQS-Adhoc Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 2 per share to the AGM. The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings.
All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.
PEH will publish the invitation to its 24th AGM on May 11, 2021. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days. Pursuant to the Covid-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the personal attendance of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on site is not possible. Shareholders shall be represented at the Annual General Meeting exclusively by the independent proxy.
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN), offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Private Equity Holding AG, Kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80 or http://www.peh.ch.
