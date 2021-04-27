Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting - all Board proposals approved

The voting rights could only be exercised by the independent proxy. In total 11,680,656 shares (91.3% of all shares) were duly represented.

The General Assembly approved all agenda items with a large majority. Thomas Vettiger was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a member of the Compensation Committee. Albert Baehny was confirmed as Chairman of this Committee. At the following constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee was composed as follows: newly elected Christian Gellerstad (Chairman) and Thomas Vettiger. In addition, Albert Baehny continues to hold the office of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

After five years as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Riccardo Boscardin decided not to stand for re-election. On the occasion of the IPO, Riccardo Boscardin was first elected to the Board of Directors of Investis Holding SA in 2016. The Board of Directors thanked Riccardo Boscardin for his dedication and commitment and wishes him all the best for the future.

The next ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place in Zurich on

3 Mai 2022.