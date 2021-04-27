EQS-Adhoc Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting - all Board proposals approved
Today, the Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place at its head office in Zurich. All motions of the Board of Directors were approved. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding ordinance of the Federal Council, the meeting was held without the personal participation of the shareholders.
The voting rights could only be exercised by the independent proxy. In total 11,680,656 shares (91.3% of all shares) were duly represented.
The General Assembly approved all agenda items with a large majority. Thomas Vettiger was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a member of the Compensation Committee. Albert Baehny was confirmed as Chairman of this Committee. At the following constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee was composed as follows: newly elected Christian Gellerstad (Chairman) and Thomas Vettiger. In addition, Albert Baehny continues to hold the office of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
After five years as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Riccardo Boscardin decided not to stand for re-election. On the occasion of the IPO, Riccardo Boscardin was first elected to the Board of Directors of Investis Holding SA in 2016. The Board of Directors thanked Riccardo Boscardin for his dedication and commitment and wishes him all the best for the future.
The next ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place in Zurich on
3 Mai 2022.
Agenda
1 September 2021 Publication of the half-year results 2021
3 Mai 2022 ordinary Annual General Meeting 2022
Investor Relations/Media
Laurence Bienz, Head Investor & Media Relations
Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
About Investis Group
Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate
Services.
The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,490 million as at 31 December 2020. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.
For further information:www.investisgroup.com
