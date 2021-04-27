 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting - all Board proposals approved

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 18:05  |  87   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting - all Board proposals approved

27-Apr-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, the Annual General Meeting of Investis Holding SA took place at its head office in Zurich. All motions of the Board of Directors were approved. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding ordinance of the Federal Council, the meeting was held without the personal participation of the shareholders. 

The voting rights could only be exercised by the independent proxy. In total 11,680,656 shares (91.3% of all shares) were duly represented.

The General Assembly approved all agenda items with a large majority. Thomas Vettiger was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a member of the Compensation Committee. Albert Baehny was confirmed as Chairman of this Committee. At the following constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee was composed as follows: newly elected Christian Gellerstad (Chairman) and Thomas Vettiger. In addition, Albert Baehny continues to hold the office of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

After five years as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Riccardo Boscardin decided not to stand for re-election. On the occasion of the IPO, Riccardo Boscardin was first elected to the Board of Directors of Investis Holding SA in 2016. The Board of Directors thanked Riccardo Boscardin for his dedication and commitment and wishes him all the best for the future.

The next ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place in Zurich on 
3 Mai 2022.

Agenda
1 September 2021    Publication of the half-year results 2021
3 Mai 2022                ordinary Annual General Meeting 2022

Investor Relations/Media

Laurence Bienz, Head Investor & Media Relations
Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group

Founded in 1994, Investis group is a leading real-estate company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two segments of Properties and Real Estate Services.
 
The portfolio of Investis consists almost exclusively of residential properties with apartments in the mid-price segment in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,490 million as at 31 December 2020. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known brands.
For further information:www.investisgroup.com 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: INVESTIS Holding SA
Neumühlequai 6
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 201 7242
E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
ISIN: CH0325094297
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1189538

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1189538  27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1189538&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetInvestis Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting - all Board proposals approved EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting - all Board proposals approved 27-Apr-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals führt Aktionärsrechteplan ein
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020: Umsatz steigt auf 160 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg übertrifft Prognose auf Basis vorläufiger ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - First quarter 2021
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive's Rapid Growth Continues
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Wachablösung im Aufsichtsrat der tick-TS AG: Mitgründer Matthias Hocke ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: KATEK SE gibt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang bekannt
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Beschlüsse der Generalversammlung - alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates genehmigt (deutsch)
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Beschlüsse der Generalversammlung - alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrates genehmigt