Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg surpasses forecast based on preliminary financial figures for financial year 2020/2021

According to preliminary figures, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has exceeded its own forecast in terms of net sales and operating margin for the financial year 2020/2021 just ended (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

Thanks to a strong final quarter, sales of around EUR 1.913 billion were slightly above the forecast range of EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.90 billion. Due to rising demand, particularly in China, parts of Europe and, in the final quarter, also in the US, incoming orders rose to a level of around € 2.0 billion by the end of the financial year. In the fourth quarter alone, the order intake improved year-on-year from € 462 million to € 579 million.

As a result of the positive effects realized under the transformation program and the higher sales volume in the final quarter, the operating return exceeds the company's own forecast. At around € 146 million, EBITDA excluding restructuring result in financial year 2020/2021 was significantly higher than in the previous year (€ 102 million). The EBITDA margin of around 7.6 percent thus exceeded the company's own forecast of around 7 percent.

The company will publish its financial statements and annual report for financial year 2020/2021 on June 9, 2021.

