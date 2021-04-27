DGAP-Adhoc Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Chair of the Executive Board
Change in the Chair of the Executive Board
At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, and the Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan De Loecker, reached an amicable agreement that he will resign from the Executive Board as of 30 June 2021.
The Supervisory Board appointed Vincent Warnery, currently responsible in the Executive Board for the "Pharmacy & Selective" as well as for the North America business, as Chairman of the Executive Board of the company with effect from 1 May 2021. The Supervisory Board also extended Mr. Warnery's appointment for a further five years until 31 January 2027.
Contact:
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000
Anke Schmidt
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516
