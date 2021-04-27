 
DGAP-Adhoc Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Chair of the Executive Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 18:41  |  107   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Chair of the Executive Board

27-Apr-2021 / 18:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the Chair of the Executive Board

At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, and the Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan De Loecker, reached an amicable agreement that he will resign from the Executive Board as of 30 June 2021.

The Supervisory Board appointed Vincent Warnery, currently responsible in the Executive Board for the "Pharmacy & Selective" as well as for the North America business, as Chairman of the Executive Board of the company with effect from 1 May 2021. The Supervisory Board also extended Mr. Warnery's appointment for a further five years until 31 January 2027.




Contact:
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000

Anke Schmidt
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516

27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Unnastraße 48
20245 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34
E-mail: kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
ISIN: DE0005200000
WKN: 520000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1189537

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1189537  27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

