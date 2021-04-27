DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the Chair of the Executive Board 27-Apr-2021 / 18:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, and the Chairman of the Executive Board, Stefan De Loecker, reached an amicable agreement that he will resign from the Executive Board as of 30 June 2021.

The Supervisory Board appointed Vincent Warnery, currently responsible in the Executive Board for the "Pharmacy & Selective" as well as for the North America business, as Chairman of the Executive Board of the company with effect from 1 May 2021. The Supervisory Board also extended Mr. Warnery's appointment for a further five years until 31 January 2027.

