DGAP-Adhoc ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier starts 2021 with revenue and earnings growth

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
ALLGEIER SE: Allgeier starts 2021 with revenue and earnings growth

27-Apr-2021 / 19:13 CET/CEST
Munich, April 27, 2021 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieved revenue growth of 3 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 8 percent.

Business performance of continuing operations in the first quarter of 2021

In the first quarter of 2021 (January 01, 2021 to March 31, 2021), the Allgeier Group generated total operating performance of EUR 95 million in continuing operations (previous year: EUR 92 million). Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less cost of sales and personnel expenses directly attributable to sales) amounted to EUR 29.1 million (previous year: EUR 23.5 million). The gross profit margin thus increased to 31 percent (previous year: 26 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are extraordinary or relate to other periods) amounted to EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.7 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 7.7 million (previous year: EUR 2.9 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 3.6 million (previous year: EUR -0.2 million).

Key balance sheet data as of March 31, 2021

As of the balance sheet date March 31, 2021, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 107 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 106 million). The Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 51.3 million as of March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 60.8 million). Current and non-current financial liabilities amounted to EUR 42.4 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 28.6 million).

Confirmation of Guidance 2021

As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2021 financial year published in the ad hoc announcement dated December 16, 2020. This foresees revenues in the range of EUR 360 to 400 million and EBITDA between EUR 31 and 35 million in the financial year 2021.

