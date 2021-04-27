DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 7 per cent in Q1 2021 to €108 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 15 per cent to €12 million for Q1 2021 27-Apr-2021 / 20:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hypoport increases revenue by 7 per cent in Q1 2021 to €108 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 15 per cent to €12 million for Q1 2021



Berlin, 27 April 2021: The preliminary Q1 2021 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:



Revenue Q1 2021: +7 per cent to €108 million (Q1 2020: €100.6 million)

EBIT Q1 2021: +15 per cent to €12 million (Q1 2020: €10.5 million)



The growth is based on the success of the transaction-based platform business models in property finance. The pandemic-related decline in revenues in the personal loan business and postponements to the second half of 2021 due to a new public funding mechanism structure in corporate finance business had a temporary dampening effect.

Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the first quarter 2021 as planned on Monday, 10 May 2021.



Contact



Hypoport SE

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager / IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

27-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Hypoport SE Heidestraße 8 10557 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930420861942 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1189541

End of Announcement DGAP News Service