Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 7 per cent in Q1 2021 to €108 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 15 per cent to €12 million for Q1 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport increases revenue by 7 per cent in Q1 2021 to €108 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 15 per cent to €12 million for Q1 2021
Berlin, 27 April 2021: The preliminary Q1 2021 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
- Revenue Q1 2021: +7 per cent to €108 million (Q1 2020: €100.6 million)
- EBIT Q1 2021: +15 per cent to €12 million (Q1 2020: €10.5 million)
The growth is based on the success of the transaction-based platform business models in property finance. The pandemic-related decline in revenues in the personal loan business and postponements to the second half of 2021 due to a new public funding mechanism structure in corporate finance business had a temporary dampening effect.
Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the first quarter 2021 as planned on Monday, 10 May 2021.
