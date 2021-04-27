Hypoport SE: Hypoport increases revenue by 7 per cent in Q1 2021 to €108 million and anticipates EBIT increase of 15 per cent to €12 million for Q1 2021

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 20:08   

27-Apr-2021 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


Berlin, 27 April 2021: The preliminary Q1 2021 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
 

  • Revenue Q1 2021: +7 per cent to €108 million (Q1 2020: €100.6 million)
  • EBIT Q1 2021: +15 per cent to €12 million (Q1 2020: €10.5 million)


The growth is based on the success of the transaction-based platform business models in property finance. The pandemic-related decline in revenues in the personal loan business and postponements to the second half of 2021 due to a new public funding mechanism structure in corporate finance business had a temporary dampening effect.

Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the first quarter 2021 as planned on Monday, 10 May 2021.


Contact

Hypoport SE
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager / IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany

Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
