DGAP-Ad-hoc: Synlab AG / Key word(s): IPO SYNLAB sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 18.00 per share 27-Apr-2021 / 22:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB (the "Company") has set the final offer price for its initial public offering (the "Offering") at EUR 18.00 per share.

Trading of the Company's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to begin on 30 April 2021 under the trading symbol SYAB, the German securities code (WKN) A2TSL7, and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2TSL71.

The Offering comprises 22.2 million newly issued ordinary bearer shares from a capital increase. In addition, 20.7 million ordinary bearer shares from the Pre-IPO shareholders were allocated, consisting of 15.1 million secondary shares and 5.6 million over-allotment shares in connection with the Greenshoe option.

Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option and based on the final offer price, the total offer volume amounts to EUR 772 million.

Upon completion of the offering and assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option, the expected free float amounts to 19%.

Based on the final offer price, the total market capitalisation of SYNLAB at the time of listing is EUR 4 billion and the total enterprise value amounts to EUR 5.9 billion.



