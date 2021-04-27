 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc SYNLAB sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 18.00 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.04.2021, 22:46  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Synlab AG / Key word(s): IPO
SYNLAB sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 18.00 per share

27-Apr-2021 / 22:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Ad-hoc announcement
Munich, 27 April 2021

 

SYNLAB (the "Company") has set the final offer price for its initial public offering (the "Offering") at EUR 18.00 per share.

Trading of the Company's shares on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to begin on 30 April 2021 under the trading symbol SYAB, the German securities code (WKN) A2TSL7, and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2TSL71.

The Offering comprises 22.2 million newly issued ordinary bearer shares from a capital increase. In addition, 20.7 million ordinary bearer shares from the Pre-IPO shareholders were allocated, consisting of 15.1 million secondary shares and 5.6 million over-allotment shares in connection with the Greenshoe option.

Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option and based on the final offer price, the total offer volume amounts to EUR 772 million.

Upon completion of the offering and assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option, the expected free float amounts to 19%.

Based on the final offer price, the total market capitalisation of SYNLAB at the time of listing is EUR 4 billion and the total enterprise value amounts to EUR 5.9 billion.


For more information:

Media contact:
Carolin Amann, FTI Consulting

Florian Brückner, FTI Consulting 		+49 (0) 175 299 3048
Carolin.Amann@fticonsulting.com
+49 (0) 160 9192 5265
Florian.Brueckner@fticonsulting.com
Investor contact:
Mark Reinhard, SYNLAB 		+49 (0) 170 118 3753
Mark.Reinhard@synlab.com
 

 

Seite 1 von 6
SYNLAB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SYNLAB sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 18.00 per share DGAP-Ad-hoc: Synlab AG / Key word(s): IPO SYNLAB sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 18.00 per share 27-Apr-2021 / 22:46 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals führt Aktionärsrechteplan ein
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: launches bookbuilding for up to €300 million private placement and listing on the ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2020: Umsatz steigt auf 160 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg übertrifft Prognose auf Basis vorläufiger ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. Group results - First quarter 2021
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive's Rapid Growth Continues
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Wachablösung im Aufsichtsrat der tick-TS AG: Mitgründer Matthias Hocke ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: KATEK SE gibt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang bekannt
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.21
IPO/Trotz Corona: Labordienstleister Synlab nur mit Mühe auf Weg an die Börse
27.04.21
DGAP-News: SYNLAB legt endgültigen Angebotspreis für den Börsengang auf 18,00 EUR pro Aktie fest (deutsch)
27.04.21
DGAP-News: SYNLAB sets final offer price for IPO at EUR 18.00 per share
27.04.21
DGAP-News: SYNLAB legt endgültigen Angebotspreis für den Börsengang auf 18,00 EUR pro Aktie fest
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB legt endgültigen Angebotspreis für den Börsengang auf 18,00 EUR pro Aktie fest (deutsch)
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: SYNLAB legt endgültigen Angebotspreis für den Börsengang auf 18,00 EUR pro Aktie fest
27.04.21
Synlab geht an die Börse – Nachfrage im Vorfeld schwächelt
26.04.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 26.04.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
26.04.21
IPO/Kreise: Synlab muss bei Börsengang kleinere Brötchen backen als erhofft