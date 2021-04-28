EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020 28-Apr-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 2020 was a year of audacity, determination, and transformation

- Expertise has been strengthened by a refocused Executive Committee and by establishing an Advisory Board

- The financial performance was characterised by the shift of strategy from fintech to healthtech

- Restatement of 2019 Annual Financial Statements



Zurich, 28 April 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, and progress since then. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will take place 26 May 2021.

The year 2020 was one of audacity, determination, and transformation. The relocation in June 2020 from the Cayman Islands to Switzerland, a leading country in the sectors of health and medical technology, was a significant decision for the Company, beyond the operational changes.

With the emergence of Covid-19, Achiko saw the need for a diagnostic testing and management system that would work on a daily and regular basis. The Company moved quickly on the opportunity presented to help control the spread of the virus, allowing people to return to their pre-pandemic lives as quickly as possible. Leveraging its fintech knowledge, Achiko has transformed to a healthtech company. The creation of AptameX to focus on the development of a low cost, non-invasive saliva-based diagnostic test for the detection of Covid-19 and other pathogens has been realised through best utilising and redeploying its mobile app platform technology, the digital passport service, Teman Sehat (Health Buddy).