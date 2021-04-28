 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.04.2021, 06:45  |  119   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

28-Apr-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

- 2020 was a year of audacity, determination, and transformation

- Expertise has been strengthened by a refocused Executive Committee and by establishing an Advisory Board

- The financial performance was characterised by the shift of strategy from fintech to healthtech

- Restatement of 2019 Annual Financial Statements


Zurich, 28 April 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, and progress since then. The Annual General Meeting of shareholders will take place 26 May 2021.

The year 2020 was one of audacity, determination, and transformation. The relocation in June 2020 from the Cayman Islands to Switzerland, a leading country in the sectors of health and medical technology, was a significant decision for the Company, beyond the operational changes.

With the emergence of Covid-19, Achiko saw the need for a diagnostic testing and management system that would work on a daily and regular basis. The Company moved quickly on the opportunity presented to help control the spread of the virus, allowing people to return to their pre-pandemic lives as quickly as possible. Leveraging its fintech knowledge, Achiko has transformed to a healthtech company. The creation of AptameX to focus on the development of a low cost, non-invasive saliva-based diagnostic test for the detection of Covid-19 and other pathogens has been realised through best utilising and redeploying its mobile app platform technology, the digital passport service, Teman Sehat (Health Buddy).

Seite 1 von 5
Achiko Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020 28-Apr-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt die Ernennung des President von PowerTap durch den ...
DGAP-News: Intershop verzeichnet erfolgreiches erstes Quartal 2021 und baut Cloud-Geschäft weiter aus
DGAP-News: PSI im 1. Quartal mit 77 % EBIT-Steigerung und Rekord-Auftragseingang
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee gibt den Eintritt in den Beerenmarkt von New ...
DGAP-News: PUMA SE: PUMA erzielt im ersten Quartal starkes Umsatz- und Profitabilitätswachstum trotz ...
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Completion of Barracuda Field Transaction
EQS-News: GoldenPeaks Captial Holding Ltd.: GoldenPeaks Capital and Eiffel Investment Group announce a €35m ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
HMNC Brain Health embarks on next phase of growth with new leadership team
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: KATEK SE: Vor-Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt die Jahresergebnisse zum 31. Dezember 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
28.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt die Jahresergebnisse zum 31. Dezember 2020 bekannt
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG lädt ihre Aktionäre zur jährlichen Generalversammlung am 26. Mai 2021 ein (deutsch)
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG lädt ihre Aktionäre zur jährlichen Generalversammlung am 26. Mai 2021 ein
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021