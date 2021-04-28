EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Personnel Edisun Power Europe AG: Change in the Executive Board of the Edisun Power Group 28-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Change in the Executive Board of the Edisun Power Group



The CFO of the Edisun Power Group, Reto Simmen, has decided to take on a new challenge outside the Group. He will be leaving the Group by the end of October at the latest.

Reto Simmen was instrumental in ensuring the Group's efficient and reliable financial management. Edisun Power would like to thank Reto Simmen for his outstanding work and wishes him every success in his new role.

The Board of Directors will announce his successor in due course.

Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.

Language: English Company: Edisun Power Europe AG Universitätstrasse 51 8006 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 44 266 61 20 Fax: +41 44 266 61 22 E-mail: info@edisunpower.com Internet: www.edisunpower.com ISIN: CH0024736404 Valor: 2473640 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1189584

