Edisun Power Europe AG: Change in the Executive Board of the Edisun Power Group

Edisun Power Europe AG: Change in the Executive Board of the Edisun Power Group

28-Apr-2021
Zurich, April 28, 2021

Change in the Executive Board of the Edisun Power Group

The CFO of the Edisun Power Group, Reto Simmen, has decided to take on a new challenge outside the Group. He will be leaving the Group by the end of October at the latest.

Reto Simmen was instrumental in ensuring the Group's efficient and reliable financial management. Edisun Power would like to thank Reto Simmen for his outstanding work and wishes him every success in his new role.

The Board of Directors will announce his successor in due course.

Rainer Isenrich, CEO, +41 44 266 61 21, info@edisunpower.com

Edisun Power Group
A listed European solar energy producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power installations in a number of European countries. Edisun Power began its involvement in this sector as far back as 1997. The company has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has amassed extensive experience in the realization and acquisition of both national and international projects. Currently, the company owns a total of 38 solar energy installations in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal.


