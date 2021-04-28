EQS-Adhoc EEII AG: EEII AG publishes annual results 2020
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/AGMEGM
Ad-Hoc Information: EEII Annual Results
2020 has been a disruptive year for many and certainly a decisive one for EEII AG. Following the strategic decision to sell all of its investments in Ukraine and in KAZ Minerals PLC, the company regrouped its balance sheet, with only one investment remaining - Gazprom. The holding in the Russian energy company remains, despite the difficult market conditions in the energy sector, a substantial source of cash flow to cover the operating expenses.
The pending change in EEIIs ownership opens new opportunities for the company and its shareholders. After the closing of the transaction between Gehold AG, Zug and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern, a new investment focus is likely to be rapidly implemented. The Board of Directors expects the transaction to close on or before September 17, 2021.
The full annual report for 2020 as well as more detailed information are available for download under www.eeii.ch; a printed copy can be sent to the shareholders upon demand.
EEII AG's Annual General Meeting will take place May 27, 2021, at 11.00h at the registered office of the Company. The Covid-19 regulations of the Federal Office of Public Health apply. For comprehensive information about the AGM, please refer to: www.eeii.ch
For further information, please contact:
Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 43).
EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EEII AG
|Alpenstrasse 15
|6304 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 729 42 80
|Fax:
|+41 41 729 42 29
|E-mail:
|info@eeii.ch
|Internet:
|www.eeii.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0007162958
|Valor:
|940179
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
Wertpapier
