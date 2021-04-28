NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase CLIQ Digital AG to purchase the remaining shares in its subsidiary Hype Ventures B.V. against cash consideration, earn-out and issuance of 320,000 new shares 28-Apr-2021 / 18:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG to purchase the remaining shares in its subsidiary Hype Ventures B.V. against cash consideration, earn-out and issuance of 320,000 new shares

Düsseldorf, 28 April 2021: Today, CLIQ Digital AG ("Company") signed share purchase agreements to acquire the remaining shares in its subsidiary Hype Ventures B.V. representing 20% of the outstanding share capital. Hype Ventures B.V. is an Amsterdam-based group company which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide and also owns 100% of the share capital in a French subsidiary. The French subsidiary operates a full stack technology studio, which designs and builds cross platform streaming services for the Company's content categories. As consideration, CLIQ Digital AG will pay a fixed amount of EUR 6 million in cash as well as an earn out of approximately EUR 0.8 million over 2 years. Furthermore, CLIQ Digital AG agreed to issue to the sellers 320,000 new shares.

Against this background, the management board of the Company intends to resolve, subject to the approval of the supervisory board, to increase the Company's share capital from EUR 6,188,714.00 by EUR 320,000.00 to EUR 6,508,714.00 by issuing 320,000 new bearer shares ("New Shares") against contributions in kind in form of the remaining shares in Hype Ventures B.V., making partial use of the existing authorized capital 2019 ("Capital Increase") in the course of today. The New Shares will be entitled to dividends from 1 January 2021. The sellers of the shares in Hype Ventures B.V. will be admitted to exclusively subscribe for the New Shares in equal parts each. A virtual supervisory board meeting is scheduled for today at which the approval of the management board's resolution to effect the Capital Increase shall be resolved.